The Humane Society has donated a bulletproof vest to the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department for Teo, the department's K9.
Amanda Good, Missouri state director for the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS), brought the vest and helped Deputy Nathan Glore properly fit it on Teo.
“This is a program that we started a couple of years ago in Kansas, where we donated ballistic vests for K9 officers,” she said. “This is the first year we’ve done it in Missouri.
"We’ve donated a total of 14 vests for different law enforcement agencies throughout the state. We just wanted to show our appreciation for all the things that different law enforcement agencies do by offering these vests for different K9 officers.
“I’ve been with HSUS for almost eight years now, and I can say with 100% certainty that being able to provide these agencies with these ballistic vests for their K9 officers has been a top-five highlight. They’ve all been great to work with and so grateful for the donation, and it’s been so wonderful to be able to show our appreciation for the work they do.”
HSUS also provides a free training program for law enforcement agencies and prosecutors on how to deal with animal cruelty cases and techniques for officers to use when dealing with domestic pets when responding to emergency calls.
