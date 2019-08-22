4th graders “rocking” inspiration with No. 9 Coffee Company

West Elementary teacher Sara Parks’ fourth grade class recently partnered with Leadington’s No. 9 Coffee House on a project intended to inspire the community, as well as develop their love of learning, relationships and communication.
At the beginning of each school year, through students reading aloud together, a classroom environment is created in which students feel valued, safe and loved. Parks said she chose to begin the school year with group reading, discussing, and writing about the inspirational words of advice packed in Linda Kranz’s children’s book, “Only One You.”
“The book teaches students that everyone has something to contribute to their community and environment,” Parks said. “It stresses how everyone is unique and important, and how we each have a challenge to make this world a finer place.”
After students reviewed the book, they were charged with choosing an inspirational saying, from the book or from personal experiences, to paint on a rock that Parks provided.
The No. 9 Coffee Company in Leadington then welcomed Parks’ students to showcase their painted, inspirational sayings at their shop. The rocks are displayed under the banner “Take What You Need,” encouraging patrons to “take to heart” the words/advice students provided.
Parks said she was grateful to No. 9 Coffee Company for their support in the project. She teaches fourth grade at West Elementary School, under the leadership of Principal Laurie Huff, in the Central R-3 School District.
