Caledonia marked its 18th annual Pumpkin Festival this weekend, as the historic village celebrates its bicentennial this year.
Between 8,000 to 10,000 people visit the festival every year for a village that has a population of about 130.
The weather for the event was extraordinary, with cool temperatures and clear skies for both days. The extravaganza officially opened at 5:30 p.m. on Friday and lasted until about 4 p.m. on Saturday. Saturday morning started off cold with some frost on the pumpkin, however the temperature moderated by the time the parade started at 10 a.m.
Friday began with the king and queen coronation at 5:30 p.m. in the big red Village Barn. The evening events also included a 6 p.m. talent show and an 8 p.m. barn dance.
Saturday morning started with the parade at 10 a.m. Activities included the hayride to Rowe Crop Farms’ corn maze and pumpkin patch. There were bounce houses, a petting zoo, pony rides, mechanical bull riding, and wine tasting at the Village Hall Lawn and Twelve Mile Creek Wine Cottage.
You have free articles remaining.
Nina Gilliam is one of the Pumpkin Fest organizers and also owns the Old Village Mercantile in Caledonia.
“It was amazing, the weather was perfect, it was idyllic,” she said. “The pumpkin patch and corn maze, the hayrides there were full, going all day. I think we had one of our largest crowds ever. Main Street was full, and the parks were full. Most of the food vendors sold out of food, it was a great day.
“We had about five or six pumpkin carvers that entered the contest. A couple of the winners, the young boys purchased the pumpkin seeds with their own money and grew the pumpkins and carved it, we were really excited about that, we had some really large pumpkins that showed up for the biggest pumpkin contest.”
Although claiming to be tired from running the event, Gilliam is already excited about doing it all over again next October.
“We are going to be adding some new things next year, we have already got our ideas for next year,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.