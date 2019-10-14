{{featured_button_text}}

Caledonia marked its 18th annual Pumpkin Festival this weekend, as the historic village celebrates its bicentennial this year.

Between 8,000 to 10,000 people visit the festival every year for a village that has a population of about 130.

The weather for the event was extraordinary, with cool temperatures and clear skies for both days. The extravaganza officially opened at 5:30 p.m. on Friday and lasted until about 4 p.m. on Saturday. Saturday morning started off cold with some frost on the pumpkin, however the temperature moderated by the time the parade started at 10 a.m.

Friday began with the king and queen coronation at 5:30 p.m. in the big red Village Barn. The evening events also included a 6 p.m. talent show and an 8 p.m. barn dance.

Saturday morning started with the parade at 10 a.m. Activities included the hayride to Rowe Crop Farms’ corn maze and pumpkin patch. There were bounce houses, a petting zoo, pony rides, mechanical bull riding, and wine tasting at the Village Hall Lawn and Twelve Mile Creek Wine Cottage.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Nina Gilliam is one of the Pumpkin Fest organizers and also owns the Old Village Mercantile in Caledonia.

“It was amazing, the weather was perfect, it was idyllic,” she said. “The pumpkin patch and corn maze, the hayrides there were full, going all day. I think we had one of our largest crowds ever. Main Street was full, and the parks were full. Most of the food vendors sold out of food, it was a great day.

“We had about five or six pumpkin carvers that entered the contest. A couple of the winners, the young boys purchased the pumpkin seeds with their own money and grew the pumpkins and carved it, we were really excited about that, we had some really large pumpkins that showed up for the biggest pumpkin contest.”

Although claiming to be tired from running the event, Gilliam is already excited about doing it all over again next October.

“We are going to be adding some new things next year, we have already got our ideas for next year,” she said.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments