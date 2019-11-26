{{featured_button_text}}

When Gov. Mike Parson signed Executive Order 19-19, closing state offices on Thursday and Friday.

“Thanksgiving is a time to count our blessings and be with family and friends. Teresa and I hope this day will be a reminder of all the good that fills our lives,” Governor Parson said. “To all of our state team members, we are thankful for your hard work and dedication to serving Missouri. From our family to yours, we wish you a happy Thanksgiving Day weekend and pray that you will continue to be blessed throughout the coming year.”

State, county and city offices will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Here's a list of local places that will be closed on Friday:

  • Bismarck city offices
  • Bonne Terre city offices (Friday's trash will be picked up Monday)
  • Desloge city offices (Thursday's trash will be picked up Monday. No other routes will be changed.)
  • Farmington city offices
  • Fredericktown city offices (Thursday and Friday's trash will be picked up Monday)
  • Leadwood city offices
  • Leadington city offices
  • Park Hills city offices (Thursday and Friday's trash will be picked up Monday)
  • St. Francois County Offices

