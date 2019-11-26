When Gov. Mike Parson signed Executive Order 19-19, closing state offices on Thursday and Friday.
“Thanksgiving is a time to count our blessings and be with family and friends. Teresa and I hope this day will be a reminder of all the good that fills our lives,” Governor Parson said. “To all of our state team members, we are thankful for your hard work and dedication to serving Missouri. From our family to yours, we wish you a happy Thanksgiving Day weekend and pray that you will continue to be blessed throughout the coming year.”
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
State, county and city offices will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Here's a list of local places that will be closed on Friday:
- Bismarck city offices
- Bonne Terre city offices (Friday's trash will be picked up Monday)
- Desloge city offices (Thursday's trash will be picked up Monday. No other routes will be changed.)
- Farmington city offices
- Fredericktown city offices (Thursday and Friday's trash will be picked up Monday)
- Leadwood city offices
- Leadington city offices
- Park Hills city offices (Thursday and Friday's trash will be picked up Monday)
- St. Francois County Offices
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.