Bonne Terre

Bonne Terre City Hall will be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Friday’s trash will be picked up Wednesday.

Farmington

Farmington City Hall will be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of Thanksgiving holiday. St. Francois County offices will be closed Thursday and Friday. 

Bismarck

Bismarck City Hall will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Desloge 

Desloge City Hall will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Leadington 

Leadington City Hall will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Park Hills

Park Hills City Hall will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday. Affected trash routes will be collected Monday, Nov. 26.

Leadwood

Leadwood City Hall will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Fredericktown 

The Madison County Courthouse and Fredericktown City Hall will be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of Thanksgiving holiday. Thursday and Friday's trash will be picked up on Monday.

Renee Bronaugh is a reporter for the Daily Journal

