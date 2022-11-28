Thanksgiving Feast counts blessings, meals

The annual Thanksgiving miracle, Shared Blessings’ Thanksgiving Feast, had another banner year of serving thousands of residents their holiday meals from Thursday through Saturday.

Bonne Terre Senior Center on Thursday before noon was a flurry of activity as more than a dozen volunteers who — like many volunteers at Thanksgiving Feast locations all over St. Francois County — cheerfully rushed around kitchens, following the recipes, working the stoves and ovens, and portioning out the feast into Styrofoam clam shells before loading up the meals into convoys of volunteers’ vehicles for delivery.

Mitzi Warren, chief coordinator for the Thanksgiving Feast, posted on Facebook that almost 5,000 meals — “4,943, to be pretty exact”— were served during the three-day mission.

“I'm certain that a few addresses got lost in all the chaos, and a few people didn't get exactly what they wanted to eat, and we are so very sorry about both of those things,” she posted. “What I am even more certain about is that we received so many phone calls, and text messages, and Facebook messages, and emails, and reports from delivery drivers of how thankful, how grateful, how much this all meant to the recipients.

“And that's what truly matters to us, that we have been charged with, and willingly accept the call to feed hungry, lonely people.”

Warren added that, in the 10 years the feast has been serving turkey, ham and all the trimmings — donated by businesses and community members — more than 20,000 meals have been delivered or served.

Shelly Bess, former director of Shared Blessings Transitional Homeless Shelter and original creator of the Thanksgiving Feast, said she was proud of the way the coordinators and volunteers pulled off another successful year.

“Considering how we did it for years, and how (Warren) picked up from it, and I didn't attend any of their meetings and I wouldn't step in or try to do anything, because I wanted them to run it — I think it couldn't have gone any better,” Bess said. “While some of the people that worked at it this weekend have been in it from the beginning, no one had organized it from the beginning like me, and for her to step in and do that, she did a wonderful job.

“She has the stamina to get it done. And she's certainly not afraid to say something when it needs to be said, so … She's the perfect person for it.”

Bess said the effort’s original aim 10 years ago was to feed students in the North County School District who likely weren't going to easily or consistently eat meals over the long Thanksgiving weekend.

“And now look, it gets into Washington County, it's into Madison County and we've served over 20,000 meals since it began,” she said. “Those who will not believe this, that we have that kind of hunger around us, should be up there delivering next year and feed those people who are hungry.”

Warren posted Monday that she was “eternally grateful” to the many people who pooled their efforts, attitudes, resources and prayers to 2022’s Thanksgiving Feast, including: the people who ran the warm kitchens/distribution centers, including Ginger Taylor (New Heights, Farmington), Beth Allen (Bismarck Methodist), Betty McIntyre (Leadwood Church of God), Tammy Cannell (Leadwood Church of God), Loni Eaton (Fellowship Freewill Church, Park Hills), John Jones (Cadet Baptist), and Michelle Rene Graham (Bonne Terre Senior Center).

“This all happened because of your loving hearts and incredible drive to help people. And to every volunteer who delivered food, filled plates, cooked in the kitchens, brought us food, donated items, donated money, answered phones, cleaned, washed dishes, drove around picking up the million things we needed — there are literally thousands of you, and we can't begin to list you all,” Warren posted. "But please know that you are loved and appreciated beyond measure.

"And always — thank you to Shelly Buckley Bess who started this whole adventure 10 years ago, and continues to be an inspiration for being the hands and feet of Jesus to each and every person involved. We love you so big, Shelly.”