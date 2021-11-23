Thanksgiving holidays observed, offices close

The Daily Journal will be closed on Thursday for Thanksgiving. We will still publish as normal. We will resume normal business hours on Friday.

Bismarck city offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Bonne Terre city offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday. Friday's trash will be picked up Wednesday this week.

Desloge city offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday. Thursday's trash will be picked up on Wednesday this week.

Farmington city offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Fredericktown city offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday. Thursday and Friday's trash will be picked up on Monday.

Leadington city offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Leadwood city offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving.

Madison County offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Park Hills city offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday. Thursday's trash pickup will run a day early, on Wednesday. Friday's trash route will run on the following Monday.

St. Francois County offices will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0