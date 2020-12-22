Thatcher Jones takes top prize for 'Best Buck'

Results have been tabulated for the Daily Journal’s Best Buck Contest, which started Nov. 16 and ended Dec. 21.
Ellie and Teddy Jones, parents of 10-year-old Thatcher, submitted the Ironton boy’s deer which won the most votes for first place, so they win the brand new 2020 Suzuki King Quad 400 four-wheeler from Midwest Sports Center valued at $6,920.
Thatcher also earned quite a bit of venison for the freezer. He bagged the 10-point buck with a crossbow in the 20 acres behind his house in Ironton.
“It was pretty warm, a pretty nice day,” Thatcher said. “First there was an 8-pointer, it came down the same path, but then I saw the other that I killed. I just kept looking at him, he came right past my stand.”
It was a 35-yard shot, according to Thatcher’s dad.
“He had this contest in mind all along, he’s seen other people he knows enter,” his mom Ellie said. “We were pretty proud of him, usually kids can’t wait to get the first deer they see, but he probably let 20 or 30 deer go by before he got this one. He ended up not shooting anything during youth season with his rifle, and during regular season, he waited until almost the end before he found the best buck he thought could win in the contest.
“When he came home, he shouted, ‘I think I’m going to have an entry in that contest!’ It was like Christmas morning, he was so excited, and we were so proud of him.”
Thatcher and his mom said they were grateful to everyone who supported his entry through their votes.
Second place is awarded to Angie Schweiss of Farmington on behalf of Ty Schweiss, whose deer entry garnered the second-most votes. Along with second-place honors comes a $500 Visa gift card from Sam Scism Ford and a $250 store gift card from Hoods Discount Home Center.
In third place, Parks Peterson of Farmington comes away with a $250 gift card from Hoods Discount Home Center.
Complete rules and deadlines were posted online when the contest kicked off Nov. 16. The stipulations included the requirement that the hunter or parents/guardians submitting the entry on behalf of those under 18 should reside in St. Francois, Madison, Iron, Washington, Jefferson, Ste. Genevieve, Perry, Wayne, Bollinger or Reynolds counties, and the deer in the photo had to be harvested by legal methods during any of the 2020 fall deer hunting seasons.
Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.