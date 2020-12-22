Thatcher Jones takes top prize for 'Best Buck'

Results have been tabulated for the Daily Journal’s Best Buck Contest, which started Nov. 16 and ended Dec. 21.

Ellie and Teddy Jones, parents of 10-year-old Thatcher, submitted the Ironton boy’s deer which won the most votes for first place, so they win the brand new 2020 Suzuki King Quad 400 four-wheeler from Midwest Sports Center valued at $6,920.

Thatcher also earned quite a bit of venison for the freezer. He bagged the 10-point buck with a crossbow in the 20 acres behind his house in Ironton.

“It was pretty warm, a pretty nice day,” Thatcher said. “First there was an 8-pointer, it came down the same path, but then I saw the other that I killed. I just kept looking at him, he came right past my stand.”

It was a 35-yard shot, according to Thatcher’s dad.

“He had this contest in mind all along, he’s seen other people he knows enter,” his mom Ellie said. “We were pretty proud of him, usually kids can’t wait to get the first deer they see, but he probably let 20 or 30 deer go by before he got this one. He ended up not shooting anything during youth season with his rifle, and during regular season, he waited until almost the end before he found the best buck he thought could win in the contest.

