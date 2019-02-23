National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend has arrived and with it marks the return of the iconic cookies so many wait for every year.
Thin Mints, Girl Scout S'mores, Shortbread, Carmael deLites, Lemonades, Thanks-A-Lot, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwich and the new gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip cookies will be available for purchase at booths from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Fredericktown Walmart and Country Mart.
One key difference between the Madison County Troop and troops to the north are where the cookies come from.
"From Farmington north is the St. Louis Region and from Madison County south is Girl Scouts of the Heartland," Hatfield said. "Farmington will not have the Lemonades and their S'mores and Caramel deLites are made differently."
Hatfield said she likes the Madison County version of the cookies and thinks they taste better.
The booths in Madison County will now give this region the opportunity to try cookies from both manufacturers and for many an excuse to buy even more.
According to Girl Scouts, the tradition of cookie making began more than 100 years ago when girls and their mothers would bake cookies at home to sell at school. In 1922 a recipe by Florence E. Neil was featured in The American Girl magazine, published by Girl Scouts of the USA, which had been given to the council's 2,000 Girl Scouts.
That original seven-ingredient Girl Scout Cookie recipe can be found at www.girlscouts.org under the cookie history section.
While times have changed and the scouts are no longer baking the cookies themselves, one thing has not changed, their excitement to sell them.
"Girls love selling cookies," Madison County Girl Scout Troop #72049 Leader Sarah Hatfield said. "They are so easy to sell. Everyone loves Girl Scout cookies."
Hatfield said this is the first year for the troop to set up cookie booths.
"Our troop is brand new," Hatfield said. "We started last January. They sold cookies last year but did not have booths."
Hatfield said the cookie season last year was chaotic but very successful helping to fund a lot for the troop.
The added gluten-free option is a highly sought after cookie this season, but Hatfield said only a limited supply of them were produced.
"Everyone wants them, but each troop only gets three cases, so we may have them and we may not because our girls took orders for them," Hatfield said. "They are pretty good. They taste just like a regular cookie."
Hatfield said it is hard to say what the favorite cookie of the region is, but her personal favorite is the S'mores.
"You have to have the classics too like the Thin Mints but the S'mores really taste like a S'more," Hatfield said. "The S'mores are amazing."
Hatfield said the scouts are all looking forward to this weekend.
"So many people have such a misconception on what the money is used for," Hatfield said. "In one way, shape or form all of the money goes to the girls."
Hatfield said money is broken up where so much goes to the troop, to STEM and different programs, to the council and $1.05 from each box goes to pay for the actual cookies.
"The council is where you get your financial assistance from," Hatfield said. "There are a lot of girls who can't afford Girl Scouts in any way, shape or form. What happens is you will fill out a simple application with no Social Security Numbers or anything like that, and the council will decide to approve you for their uniform and membership dues or one or the other."
Hatfield said she has noticed the council has been very generous with scholarships to assure all girls can participate.
However, cookie sales does more than raise money as the girls act as entrepreneurs themselves.
"During cookie season we teach our girls about money and responsibility," Hatfield said. "It teaches them people skills and how to come out of that shy stage. It kind of teaches them what they need to do while talking to someone such as making good eye contact."
Hatfield said the older girls handle the money at the booths, but the smaller girls are the ones who are greeting people and asking them if they would like to buy any cookies.
"The Girl Scouts is centered around building leaders for the future," Hatfield said. "We want to do things that teach the girls responsibility in that, one you don't get anything free, you work for it and two, you need to give back to the community."
Hatfield said the troop is looking for ways to help the community and would love to find a place in which to create a community garden. She said the Girl Scouts would maintain the garden and anyone could come take food if they needed it.
The girls of Girl Scout Troop 72049 can be found selling cookies from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays at Fredericktown Country Mart and Walmart.
For the cookie enthusiast on the go, Girl Scouts has a free "Girl Scout Cookie Finder" app available for IOS and Android devices.
