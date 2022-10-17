The disease that steals lives twice

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to end Alzheimer’s held their annual event in Farmington Saturday morning at First State Community Bank.

Beginning at 9 a.m., several sponsors and those who suffered from Alzheimer’s and who are caretakers of Alzheimer’s patients were recognized. At 9:30, the crowd started the walk west on Liberty, turned south on Jefferson, turned east on Columbia and returned to First State Community Bank.

Peggy Killian, vice president of communications of Alzheimer’s Association of Greater St. Louis spoke about the caretakers of Alzheimer sufferers and the neglect they often face.

“They won’t do their own doctor’s appointments, they backburner all their health issues because they are focused on the person with the disease and month after month and year after year that takes a toll,” she said. “That’s why they refer to it as a family disease because it’s the individual that’s living with it, but then it is the caregivers, primary and secondary that are suffering as well.

"We’ve seen too many individuals that, as primary caregiver, ignore their own health and then they are the one that passes first and then it’s the person with the disease that are on their own and the disease is on full display and others had no idea.”

Killian says that individuals can be very adept at hiding Alzheimer’s as they start suffering from it.

“We are doing a lot of education programs, and one of them is knowing the signs,” she said. “One of the true indicators is that there’s an interruption in their daily life, a behavior change that is not normal. An individual used to balance their checkbook down to the penny and all of a sudden their checkbook is missing check entries. We see caregivers cover for someone — and not in a malicious way — but can shore them up and other people may not notice it.”

Walk Manager Matt Bergman got involved with the organization in 2017.

“When I was 15, my grandmother had the disease and I saw the effect it had on my aunts and uncles and especially my dad, her not knowing his name. I told myself back then, if I could do anything to help fight this disease, I will,” he said.

Jennifer Childers saw multiple generations in her family suffer from Alzheimer’s disease.

“The first experience was my grandfather had it. I didn’t understand it,” she said. “Then my mother was diagnosed when she was 60 and lived with it for 17 years. My dad had it for five years. I moved back home with my parents to take care of mom and we finally had to put her in Presbyterian Manor, they were awesome.

“It’s a horrible disease, it’s very trying on your patience when you are a caregiver. We had to eventually put my mom in a nursing home and my dad also. It steals your relationships. They are still there; it’s hard to describe, my mom, she was there, but she really wasn’t there. It took a lot of my time, which I didn’t mind, but it’s a 24-hour thing. You just miss them so much even though they are still there, it’s awful. I don’t really have words to describe how painful it is when they forget who you are. It’s like you lose them once and then you have to deal with their death, you lose them again.”

The Alzheimer’s Association has a 24/7 helpline at 1-800-272-3900 that is staffed by counselors to help those caregivers that need answers and resources for dealing with those affected by Alzheimer’s Disease. Resources are also available at www.alz.org.