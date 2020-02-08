{{featured_button_text}}
Faces behind the bee

From left are Spelling Bee Pronouncer Kate Dillon, Pooja Dayaratna, Mason Strege of Farmington School District and Judge Tasha Hennrich of North County School District. Dayaratna placed second and Strege placed first in the district spelling bee.

 Pam Clifton, Daily Journal

Tasha Hennrich and Kate Dillon are the two educators who work to put on the MAJHAA Spelling Bee each year. They have been filling the roles of pronouncer and judge for the past three years.

Hennrich has been a teacher at North County R-1 for 11 years. She is the gifted coordinator for students in grades 2-8.

Dillon has been a teacher at Farmington R-7 for 16 years. She is a librarian in the district.

When Hennrich took over her school’s spelling bee, that was the same year when North County was the annual host of the conference bee. After that, the MAJHAA conference athletic directors decided to keep procedures the same for the bee instead of passing the role on to a different host school district each year. That’s when Hennrich and Dillon took on the task of pronouncing and judging the contest.

Hennrich said she loves seeing the kids from different districts represented at the contest. In fact, she recognizes many of them from other academic competitions or activities.

She said Jace Bohn, from Central, who was a competitor in this year’s bee, was one of her preschool students 12 years ago.

Hennrich’s goal is for all the students to “feel a sense of community amongst themselves, even coming from different regions.”

Dillon said it’s always great to see the variety of kids who participate in the bee.

“There are kids that come with spiky blue hair and ripped up jeans and band T-shirts, on to the kids [with] bowties and button-up shirts,” she said. “Boys and girls alike are on an even playing field matching vocabulary. I always appreciate that good spellers come from all varieties of backgrounds."

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments