The close of this year’s Winter Wonderland in Farmington was bittersweet for Pam Inman. She has been an employee in the city’s Parks and Recreation Department for almost 26 years, and she’s retiring in March.
But being a devoted and hard-working city employee isn’t what she’s most known for. Her years of work behind the scenes at city hall – putting up the dazzling Christmas tree in the foyer, adding all the gorgeous red and white ribbons and bows, decorating Santa’s special spot to visit with kids, lots of lights, and all the special touches to make Winter Wonderland a spectacular event – have been a labor of love for many years.
However, even this work is not what Inman is most known for. It’s her familiar red and white coat, hat, twinkle in her eye, and warm welcome to children and their families as they enter Winter Wonderland. She’s Mrs. Claus. She’s played the role for the last 21 years, and she’s finally hanging up her cloak.
When Inman first started, she played the role with Carol for about four years. A few others also filled in briefly. Inman even recalls working 13 nights straight. Marsha Bullock has been filling in with Inman for the past few years. She’ll be taking over the role full-time next year.
Inman says although she might fill in occasionally, she’s really going to miss seeing the younger kids who really enjoy Winter Wonderland.
“Just listening to the people and how they comment about how wonderful it all is when they come in is really special,” says Inman, “and how much they truly enjoy it. I love that they make Winter Wonderland part of their family’s Christmas experience.”
Inman has been playing the role of Mrs. Claus for so long that she now has grandchildren of the children who she first greeted years ago. She recalls a recent visit by some of the Busenbark family who have now been coming to Winter Wonderland for generations.
After so many years, Inman says the memories start to blend together. But some things still stand out, like past parades that were bitterly cold. “They were memorable because my toes and fingers were frozen stiff.”
Santa and Mrs. Claus are always perched atop the firetruck as they make their way through the crowd downtown.
“It’s really great with the big crowd and when they’re yelling, ‘Santa! Santa!,’” says Inman. What makes it even more special for the kids is when Santa knows them by name. An example is when Inman sees a familiar face and tells Santa the name of the child. When he picks them out of the crowd by yelling their name, they are surprised but immediately filled with excitement.
Inman says the kids are the ones who tug at her heart. She recalls one little boy who had cowboy boots on and walked up to Santa and asked for a manure spreader. “He was the cutest little farm boy.”
Another young inquisitive boy was asking Santa many questions, including if he snored loudly. “I got ticked at that,” laughs Inman.
Sometimes there are sad stories, too. One little boy asked Santa for a house for his family because theirs burned down. Another emotional time was the Christmas after 9/11, when Inman decorated the tree in red, white and blue. Firemen all wore their dress clothes and walked in the parade around the firetruck that year. “That was a sad night,” Inman recalls.
Inman is going to miss seeing all the kids and their sweet smiles when they enter Winter Wonderland. “I have truly, truly enjoyed it,” she says, “and I’m going to miss it. It’s been fun.”
She says Mrs. Claus has a very important role at Winter Wonderland. Her eyes have to be looking at all times, scanning the crowd because people are not allowed to touch the trains and other pieces inside the displays.
The other most important role at Winter Wonderland is, of course, Santa. Mr. Claus is played by a variety of people, including Desloge Police Chief James Bullock. He’s played the role of Mr. Claus for about five years. He now takes on the task of being Mr. Claus with his wife, Marsha.
Bullock’s favorite part is definitely the interaction with all the kids. He loves seeing their excitement.
Some, however, are a bit afraid of Santa. They’re afraid to get too close. Some don’t even want to touch him. And they definitely don’t want Santa to touch them. And the kids come in all ages, including just days old.
This year Santa said it happened only once, but sometimes people just need to talk. And Santa is a good listener. People tell him their problems, ranging from drug issues to losing a loved one. Sometimes the person asks for a special gift for a deceased child or relative. Other times they just want to talk to that person one more time. Sometimes it’s about someone they love who is sick.
“It’s heartbreaking,” says Bullock, “and it can be a very rewarding position. The most gratifying part is when you make someone smile or make them happy.”
Martha agrees. “Some children ask for prayer for their parents if they’re sick. Some of them are funny, and they’re all just so sweet.” She adds that Winter Wonderland “brings out the sparkle in their eyes.”
She and her husband enjoy playing the roles of Mr. and Mrs. Claus together. She quickly agreed to take on the role when her husband asked her to do it with him.
She also loves the interaction with the kids. “I ask if they saw Rudolph outside.” The kids then look at her with shocked expressions. But, she says, they’re always ready to tell Santa what they want for Christmas.
“They usually have a lists, and a lot of them have it with them,” she laughs. She helps the kids to be less anxious while they’re waiting to see Santa by asking them if they plan to leave Rudolph his favorite snack, carrots, and if they plan to leave cookies for Santa. She tells the kids that Santa’s favorite cookies are not just chocolate chip or sugar – it’s all of them.
Enjoying the interaction with the kids is certainly a requirement to play the role as Santa or Mrs. Claus. Dale Wright, who has been a health care executive for nearly 50 years and was recently elected to the Missouri House of Representatives, has been playing Mr. Claus for about 15 years.
The Christmas parade is one of Wright’s favorite things about the holiday. He’s played Santa in the parade for many years.
“I’ve always loved children, so this has been a natural fit for me,” he says. He likes to get the kids to giggle. And the best part is when he calls them by name because they think he’s the real Santa.
But not everyone believes that. His 8-year-old granddaughter recently figured out that he is Santa. “She said, ‘Santa, I think you sound like Granddad.’” So Wright told her the truth, and now she thinks he’s a special helper and she’s in on his secret “She wants to know if I can take her to the North Pole.”
His most memorable story is one that Inman told about a little boy who wanted a manure spreader (and also a Weedeater). That same little boy came back last year.
Another memorable visitor was a blond-haired girl in a beautiful blue dress. Wright says her knees were locked. “They were scooting her along to me, and she looked up at me and said, ‘Please, don’t eat me.’”
Last year a little boy asked if he was the real Santa. He protested and wanted to know why he didn’t bring him what he wanted last year. “I said, ‘Well, you weren’t as good as you were supposed to be.’”
Another little boy asked, “Santa, have you fired your elves?” Santa told him no, but he had given them “barn duty” and they had to shovel out the barn. The little boy replied, “Oh, I get it.”
Wright recalls an older girl who sat on his lap last year and asked if he could help her find her daddy. Santa tried to get a message back to Mrs. Claus to ask the girl for her contact information so he could try to help her but she left before that happened.
Others have asked him to put their parents back together after they have separated or divorced. They have begged for him to bring a deceased grandparent back. And then there are plenty of heartwarming stories, too. Kids say incredibly sweet and thoughtful things like, “I just want everyone to have a nice Christmas” or “Please get everyone something for Christmas. All the poor little kids need to get things for Christmas, too.”
“And I hear family secrets that I probably shouldn’t know about,” Wright adds with a laugh.
With his schedule getting busier, Wright says he still hopes to continue to play the role of Santa because he truly enjoys it. This was the first year in quite some time that he had to miss being Santa in the parade because he had to do his freshmen legislature state tour, so he got someone to fill in for him as Mr. Claus.
“I love children and I love to get them to laugh,” he says, “and I try to make the experience as personal as I can.”
The preparation for Winter Wonderland – which starts the first of November -- is something that takes weeks to make Winter Wonderland a reality for the 5,000 people who see it. Staff worked eight-hour days to make this year’s 14 days of Winter Wonderland possible.
“Putting it together is a lot of work,” Inman explains. In 2001, an adoption program was started for the holiday display. Since then, local businesses “buy” a building that is included in the town display. Situated around the town are the three G-scale train sets that run the perimeter of the display.
“Seeing it come together is just amazing and so rewarding,” says Inman. “Every year it looks so beautiful in the end. Seeing how much people enjoy it makes all the effort worthwhile.”
The breakdown of Winter Wonderland goes quick. It only takes about a week to take everything down and store it for the next year. All of the trains and track are stored in hand-made containers built especially for these items by the parks department.
It’s a lot of work. But as Mr. and Mrs. Claus have already said, it’s worth it to see the excitement on the kids’ faces as they enter Winter Wonderland.
