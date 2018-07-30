Editor's note - This week we take a look at poverty in the Parkland. This region's "poor" (according to national standards) most often will not be found living in cardboard boxes in alleyways, or even sleeping in their car. In most instances they are the "working poor" who are either employed but fail to bring home enough money to meet basic needs, or fail to manage available funds, or do not utilize available resources. Through this series our staff hopes to give a comprehensive glimpse of the financial struggles faced in our region, as well as direct those in need to help programs and resources.
Perhaps the most readily apparent factor of poverty is a family or individuals’ access to financial resources or their ability to provide for themselves with the income at their disposal. This complicated factor, described in the 2018 Missouri Poverty Report as economic and family security, is made up several constituent factors.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Missouri has had a lower unemployment rate than the United States average since 2011. At the start of 2008, as the Great Recession began, Missouri was several tenths of one-percent higher than the U.S. average unemployment rate. The height of unemployment in Missouri in the last 10 years occurred in 2009-2010 when the number of jobless Missourians nearly reached 10 percent.
In St. Francois County, the average unemployment rate for 2017 was 4.4 percent, with the most recent reported rate (May 2018) falling to 3.6 percent. Comparatively, the average national unemployment for May 2018 was 3.8 percent.
Missouri’s unemployment rate is ranked 19th in the nation (3.6 percent), with Hawaii topping the list with an unemployment rate of 2 percent and Alaska at the bottom with a rate of 7.2 percent.
When considering minimum wage, Missouri runs about mid-pack at $7.85 per hour. The lowest in the nation is Wyoming ($5.15 per hour) and the highest is Washington ($11.50 per hour). Five states in the U.S. have no state-mandated minimum wage (Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee and South Carolina), though the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour applies.
For a single-person household living on a full-time minimum wage income in Missouri, their annual income amounts to $16,328, before taxes. If there is only one minimum wage earner in a two-person household, the household is technically beneath the federal poverty level of $16,460 for a two-person household.
The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) developed a calculator to determine the average amount a household must earn to maintain a minimum standard of living, dependent on location and household size, termed a “living wage.”
On the low end, the calculator for St. Francois County living wage postulates that a person living on their own must earn an average of $10.18 per hour working full-time to maintain the minimum standard of living. If one adult is supporting three children that amount raises to $32.17 per hour.
To access the living wage calculator visit http://livingwage.mit.edu/.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the average weekly wage in St. Francois County in Quarter 4 of 2017 was $626, which equates to approximately $15.65 per hour. This is lower than the state average weekly wage of $945 for the same time period, or approximately $23.55 per hour.
The highest average weekly wage in the state is found in St. Louis County at $1,168 per week, or approximately $29.20 per hour. The lowest average weekly wage is found in Ripley County and is $479 per week, or approximately $11.98 per hour.
According to the US Census Bureau American Community Survey, approximately 13 percent of Missouri households have an income of less than $15,000 per year. Seven percent have an annual income of more than $150,000. The median household income in Missouri is approximately $49,593.
Unfortunately, as with many aspects of life, poverty tends to beget poverty, according to the data. Pew Charitable Trust studies show that children raised in poverty will remain in poverty through adulthood, while children raised in high-income environments will maintain high-income as adults.
While additional factors come into play in the financial well-being of Parkland residents, such as college debt, banking services and property assets, earning a decent wage remains one of the most foundational keys to escaping poverty and achieving economic and family security. When this task is coupled with additional hardships faced by those facing income insecurity, the possibility of improving one’s standard of living is further complicated.
