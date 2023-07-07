People in the Parkland were blessed with 400 free trees recently.

At Arbor Day in Bonne Terre Veterans Park and at the firehouse in Terre Du Lac, the public received plants needing tall, short, shady, or sunny planting places. The Bonne Terre Garden Club, which organized the celebration, sold plants and baked goods also.

Intermediate and Parkside Elementary students from North County School District read their winning poems about the importance of trees. They also helped plant a tree in Veterans Park in Bonne Terre which will be moved to Lake Park. The events were sponsored by the Bonne Terre Garden Club with funding provided by a Children's Grant from Federated Garden Clubs of Missouri; the trees were furnished by First State Community Bank, and Peterson Farm and Feed gave children's gloves as prizes for the contest winners.

Congratulations were conveyed to student winners: Alana Cassidy, Ella Allabach (Parkside) and Sophia Bannister, Kylee Bollinger, Stella Forster, Haily May, Shelby Pendleton, and Avery Wells (Intermediate).

Members of the Bonne Terre Garden Club gave thanks to Bonne Terre Mayor Erik Schonhardt, Parks Department Director Kenny Farkas, and Leigha Head with the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce. The garden club also expressed thanked to North County principals Dr. Jessica Mattingly of the Intermediate School and Dr. Chad Lynn of Parkside Elementary, Terre Du Lac Association, Heather Groves TDL Fire Depart Public Relations, Ben’s Nursery, Odle Media Group B104.3 FM , The Daily Journal.

The Bonne Terre Garden Club includes Anna Hatridge as president, Barb Weinhold as vice president and Angela Schutz as treasurer. New members are always welcome to join the garden club, they should contact Anna Hatridge at annahatridgerealtor@gmail.com