The power of prayer

Harvest Christian Centre, located just outside Park Hills, was unusually busy for a Thursday morning. The reason ... people gathered in for one purpose – to pray.
At 10 a.m. on Thursday Christians from across the area gathered for the “Open Heaven 2019 District Prayer Tour." There were approximately 80 individuals in attendance for the event.
Merriam-Webster defines prayer as “to make a request in a humble manner or to address God with adoration, confession, supplication or thanksgiving.”
Rev. Don Miller, the Assembly of God Southern Missouri District superintendent, opened the meeting by saying there wasn’t going to be an agenda.
“The only agenda is for you to go to God in prayer,” said Miller. “We aren’t going to tell you when to sit, we aren’t going to tell you when to stand, you can come to the altar and kneel or lay before God – we just want everyone to be in prayer.”
Miller quoted Isaiah 64:1 which says, “Oh that you would rend the heavens, and come down! That the mountains would tremble before you.”
“We aren’t praying for God to come down gently, we are praying for an explosion of the heavens – an opportunity for all people to see what God can do,” said Miller.
In speaking prior to the prayer event, Harvest Christian Centre Pastor Dwight Jones said he and his congregation depend 100 percent on prayer.
Events like the one held Thursday have been averaging about 100 in attendance, with those gathered praying for the nation, for the government, for unity and for peace, as well as for needs in their own family and community.
“We want to see the heavens be opened,” said Jones. “Every generation needs a great awakening or revival to see what God can do.”
Jones said it's his prayer that God will move in every Bible teaching church in the area and those churches will reach everyone they can for Christ.
“Without prayer, we can accomplish nothing,” said Jones. "We live in a society where God has often become our last resort and then we wonder why we no longer see signs, wonders, and miracles."
He reasons people are often turning to God as a last resort, after all other options have failed. But, he says, there's still hope. He quoted 2 Chronicles 7:14, “If my people, who are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.”
Area residents shared their stories about the power of prayer in their lives.
A young woman, Sally, tells a story about her grandfather and the power of prayer.
“After my grandma passed away in 2007, I was always worried about my grandpa,” said Sally. “I would pray and pray that God would help grandpa through it and that he would learn to live without her.
“One night I had a dream, and in that dream my grandpa drove up to my front porch and handed me a gun and a piece of paper. He told me he wanted to be with his wife, and the piece of paper had a date and time on it – the next day.”
Sally said that she ran to her mother, but because her grandfather lived two-and-a-half hours away they couldn’t just run and check on him. Sally said that she had an aunt who lived about 20 minutes away (from him) and stated that she would check on him after work.
“When my aunt went to check on him she told him about my dream,” said Sally. “And with tears streaming down his cheeks, my grandpa pointed to a rifle sitting by the back door.”
“My grandpa is still alive and well today, and I know it’s only because of the power of prayer,” explained Sally.
Linda said she remembers being in old Elvins during the flood of 1995 that occurred in Park Hills when the Flat River spilled out of its banks. She lived in a house on Camilla Street. Linda and her husband, who were already up in years at the time, recalls being awakened to the sound of rushing water.
“The water was up to the bottom of our front step and the house was surrounded," said Linda. “So I just got on my knees and prayed that God would save us.”
“While I prayed, I felt a light hand on my shoulder and heard someone say everything would be OK and I should just go back to bed,” explained Linda.
About an hour later, Linda said, she heard a knock on the door and when she opened the door it was rescuers in a boat coming to save her.
“Every house around ours flooded,” she tells, “but I know God answered my prayer because I was rescued and the water around our house never got above the bottom step of the porch.”
