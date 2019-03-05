When hearing the term Mardi Gras, one may instantly think of New Orleans, beads, crazy young people, and alcohol, but what some people don’t know is that Mardi Gras is actually a festival started by Christians.
Epiphany is the day that Christians remember the magi coming to visit Jesus Christ with gifts of gold, frankincense, and myrrh. Epiphany is celebrated 12 days after Christmas on Jan. 6 each year.
Mardi Gras is actually a “carnival” that begins on Epiphany or the day after and culminates on Mardi Gras (Fat Tuesday), the day before Ash Wednesday. The purpose of the feast is to “fatten up” for the typical fasting of Lent.
People will often hear or see the phrase Ash Wednesday as it is often on even secular calendars. But, many people still don’t have a clue what Ash Wednesday really is, including many Christians.
The Lenten season is scheduled to begin this year on March 6, starting with the celebration of Ash Wednesday.
Rev. Dr. Marilyn Wood, pastor of First Congregational Church in Bonne Terre, said an Ash Wednesday service is where Christians begin a time of introspection or self-examination in preparation for Easter.
“A pastor will invite those in attendance at the Ash Wednesday service to examine themselves in relation to each other as members of the Christian faith, known as the Body of Christ,” said Wood.
Wood said the purpose is intended to push the individual and the congregation to look at the importance of reconciliation with the love offered by God through Jesus Christ.
“During the service, individuals are invited to come forward and have ashes placed on their foreheads as a sign to the world of their faith in the redeeming gift of God by the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, the Messiah,” said Wood.
Wood said that the main themes of the Lenten season are evangelism and conversion.
“During Lent, parents often have their infant children baptized and adults who have never been baptized often participate in the sacrament as well,” said Wood.
Wood said that Lent is a time when individuals take the opportunity to grow closer to God and one another. It is a time of fasting, prayer, and pondering the importance of our covenant with God through baptism.
“Many individuals take this time of self-examination to strive to find forgiveness for things they have done that are not acceptable in relation to other people and to God, their creator,” said Wood.
Members of the Catholic Church are urged to abstain from eating meat on Ash Wednesday and every Friday in Lent. According to Rev. Stephen Bauer of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bonne Terre, Catholics give up meat on Fridays because Christ gave up his body and flesh on a Friday.
“It is a reminder of Christ’s sacrifice for us,” said Bauer.
But, why can Catholics eat fish? According to the United States Council of Catholic Bishops (USCCB), the word for “meat” in Latin in this context is used to refer to land animals, which does not include fish. Additionally, according to the USCCB, in Bible times, fish was not considered a celebratory meal, but considered a penance to eat.
St. Joseph Catholic Church, located at 10 N. Long St. in Farmington, will be holding Lenten fish fries on each Friday in Lent from 4-7 p.m., beginning on March 8 and going through April 12. The meal will be served in the school gymnasium. Prices are $9 for adults (ages 11 and up), $4 for kids (ages 5 – 10), and kids ages 4 and under eat free. Carry out available.
The Knights of Columbus in Bonne Terre, located at 7897 Berry Rd., will also be hosting Lenten fish fries on each Friday in Lent. The fish fries will be from 4-7 p.m. Prices are $9 for adults (ages 13 and up), $4 for children ages 6-12, and children 5 and under eat free. Plates are available for carry-out.
