The real story of Christmas

Pastor Hensley

* Editor's note - Each Thanksgiving and Christmas we ask a local minister to share a seasonal message with our readers. This is a longstanding tradition of the Daily Journal, and we hope this message speaks to and inspires you this Christmas season.

I recently celebrated another birthday. I don’t particularly make a big deal out of getting another year older. However, I think we all can say that we do enjoy it when others recognize our special day.

We enjoy getting the birthday cards, the Facebook posts and the text messages from our friends wishing us a happy birthday! And of course, we like the birthday gifts, surprise parties, and everything that others do to make us feel special on our birthday.

But, how would it make you feel if someone said to you that they saw absolutely no reason to celebrate your birthday? What if a party was given in honor of your birthday, but you were not invited? How would you feel if people treated your birthday the way this world treats Jesus on His birthday? I believe it is safe to say that you would probably be deeply hurt or offended.

I read about a little boy who wrote a letter to his grandmother which said:

Dear Grandmother, I am very sorry that I forgot your birthday last week, it would serve me right if you forgot mine next Tuesday. Love, Johnny.

It is amazing how conveniently we forget that Christmas is indeed our Lord’s birthday. I am not saying that Dec. 25th is the day that Jesus was born, but it is the day that has been set aside every year to recognize and celebrate the birth of our Savior.

When looking at the most popular Christmas songs on the Billboard chart for the week of Dec. 15, 2018 I discovered that they included, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” “A Holly Jolly Christmas” “Jingle Bell Rock” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” These are all good holiday songs, but just think about it for a moment. Not a one of them mention the Lord Jesus Christ.

One of my favorite Christmas specials on television is “A Charlie Brown Christmas.” The speech by Linus about the true meaning of Christmas is the highlight of the show. In a frustrating moment Charlie Brown says, “Everything I do turns into a disaster. I guess I don’t really know what Christmas is all about. Isn’t there anyone who knows what Christmas is all about?”

Then Linus says, “Sure, Charlie Brown, I can tell you what Christmas is all about.” Linus walks to the center of the stage asks for the spotlight and gives the real Christmas story,

“And there were in the same country shepherds abiding in the field, keeping watch over their flock by night. And, lo, the angel of the Lord came upon them, and the glory of the Lord shone round about them: and they were sore afraid. And the angel said unto them, Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, which is Christ the Lord. And this shall be a sign unto you; Ye shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger. And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God, and saying, Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, good will toward men.”

Linus then picks up his blanket, walks over to Charlie Brown and says, “That’s what Christmas is all about Charlie Brown.”

Yes, that is what Christmas is all about! The real Christmas story commences with a cradle, but it continues to a cross and it concludes with a crown. Jesus is no longer a baby in a manger, but He is a King on the Throne of the Universe. I believe that the Christmas story can be found in a single Christmas sentence, given to Joseph by the angel when he said, “And she shall bring forth a son, and thou shalt call his name JESUS: for he shall save his people from their sins.” Matthew 1:21

This little baby named Jesus came to save us from our sins. We don’t have to wonder why Jesus was born, the Bible tells us the reason for the manger and for the virgin birth. The scripture is clear about the reason why God sent His Son into the world. He came to save us from our sins! That is the Good News of the Gospel. That is the Real Story of Christmas.

This is the most wonderful time of the year! Not because of parties, mistletoe, decorations or even because of the gifts we will give and receive. But it is wonderful only when we understand the REAL reason for the Christmas season. That God gave to the world the most precious gift of all, the gift of a Savior!

“For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: And the government shall be upon his shoulder: And his name shall be called Wonderful, Counselor, The Mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace.” Isaiah 9:6

Pastor Rick Hensley is the pastor of Abundant Life Family Church, located just off Highway 221 west of Farmington. 

