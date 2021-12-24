The reason: Jesus was born

It’s true that the Christmas Season stirs kindness and generosity inside of people in a special way, different from any other time of the year.

There is also a special focus on the “reason for the season” that’s unique to the holidays. We see Nativity scenes placed all around, reminding everyone that Jesus was born!

Starting in the beginning of the Bible, as soon as sin entered the world, God promised that a Savior would come. Every Christmas the message is preached louder than ever that it happened!

Many people are quick to say, “December may not be the time of year when Jesus was born,” but the important thing is that He WAS born!

Hundreds of prophecies were given, and the Messiah would fulfill all of them, and Jesus did. Mathematicians tell us that it’s a mathematical impossibility for a single human being to check-off the entire list, unless they’re THE ONE.

Messiah came! Let the world rejoice! There’s nothing more to it, right? The truth of the matter goes much further. The birth of Jesus into the world does nothing for an individual unless Jesus is born into THEIR heart. It’s not enough that He came if we don’t receive Him ourselves.

The question isn’t if He came. The question is, “Will WE make room for Him in our own hearts and lives?”

Thank God for the birth of Jesus, but He didn’t come just to live. Rather, He lived so He could die, and that for you and me. The Son of God, left Heaven, came to Earth, born of a virgin, lived a sinless life, and died on the cross in our place. He paid the price for our sins so we wouldn’t have to. Three days later He rose from the dead and wants to live in you.

Jesus was born, but He said that we must be “born again.” The Bible says that if we “believe in our heart, and confess with our mouth the Lord Jesus” that we will be “born of the Spirit.” You and I and every person alive is the same. We’re all sinners in need of a Savior. He came for us. Have you received Him as Lord and Savior?

The greatest gift you could give this Christmas is to offer yourself to Him, and to be made brand new, a shining light to all of those around you.

If you want His forgiveness, His salvation, if you want Him, pray this prayer from your heart: “Lord Jesus I know I’m a sinner. I know You’re the son of God, and You died for me. I know You rose again from the dead. Please forgive me. Come into my heart. Help me to give You my entire life. In Jesus’ name, amen.”

Merry Christmas!

Pastor D.J. Edwards and The River Worship Centre

300 West Main, Park Hills

(Flat River Movie Theater)

Sundays 10 a.m.

573-431-9200

