The resurrection gives us hope!

Then we see the story intensify as Jesus stands trial. He remains silent as he is being accused of things that just weren’t true. I once heard that silence on trial concedes guilt. That is a great point, but it can’t be true with Jesus can it? I mean, Jesus was perfect, right? He didn’t commit any sin, right? He lived a perfect life, right? Yes, so how would his silence concede guilt? It is in this moment that Jesus understands that his trial isn’t an earthly trial because of some domestic disruption. This trial was initiated by God the Father to condemn Jesus for the sin of the world. This trial was put into motion thousands of years prior.

Isaiah 53 is a beautiful passage of Scripture and it shows us the sufferings of our Savior, Jesus! In Genesis 3 we see a promise from the Father to the serpent of one to come. Well in the life of Jesus, we see that things have come to this promise and prophecy being fulfilled.

Jesus is then led to the cross and experiences the moment he had anticipated. The moment he tried to prepare his followers for. The moment that religious elites longed to see. The moment that the Lamb of God is punished for the sin of the world. We see the suffering of the separation increase even on the cross as Jesus cries out asking the Father why he had forsaken him. He had to be forsaken in this moment to fully pay the wages for our sin.