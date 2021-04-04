The resurrection gives us hope!

Jesus was betrayed, arrested, beaten, mocked, accused, punished, and killed for you and me! From the moment in the garden of Gethsemane to the moment he breathed his last breath on the cross, Jesus had taken upon him the sins of the world. I mean this is why he came right? Jesus didn’t come to deliver the people of Israel from Roman oppression. He didn’t come to sit on a throne of riches or rise to be a powerful, political leader. In John chapter 1 verse 29 we see that John the Baptizer refers to Jesus as “the Lamb of God, who takes away the sin of the world!”
As Jesus cries out 3 separate times increasing in angst, God the Father the remains silent. This is something that Jesus has not experienced up to this moment in time. For all of existence he and the Father were one. However, the weight of your sin and mine is now being placed upon his shoulders. One thing we must all understand as the Apostle Paul writes, is that we have all sinned and fallen short of the glory of God. Paul also writes in the book of Romans in chapter 6 verse 23 that the wages of those sin is death. Now, we could think that just Jesus dying is the payment for our sins because he died.
Although to truly pay for our sins and to better understand the punishment of death, it is better understood as separation from the Father. So, the Lamb, in the garden begins to endure the suffering of separation from the Father that you and I are actually deserving of.
Then we see the story intensify as Jesus stands trial. He remains silent as he is being accused of things that just weren’t true. I once heard that silence on trial concedes guilt. That is a great point, but it can’t be true with Jesus can it? I mean, Jesus was perfect, right? He didn’t commit any sin, right? He lived a perfect life, right? Yes, so how would his silence concede guilt? It is in this moment that Jesus understands that his trial isn’t an earthly trial because of some domestic disruption. This trial was initiated by God the Father to condemn Jesus for the sin of the world. This trial was put into motion thousands of years prior.
Isaiah 53 is a beautiful passage of Scripture and it shows us the sufferings of our Savior, Jesus! In Genesis 3 we see a promise from the Father to the serpent of one to come. Well in the life of Jesus, we see that things have come to this promise and prophecy being fulfilled.
Jesus is then led to the cross and experiences the moment he had anticipated. The moment he tried to prepare his followers for. The moment that religious elites longed to see. The moment that the Lamb of God is punished for the sin of the world. We see the suffering of the separation increase even on the cross as Jesus cries out asking the Father why he had forsaken him. He had to be forsaken in this moment to fully pay the wages for our sin.
Then we know that Jesus breathed his last breath and then was buried in a tomb. We know that many of his followers were fearful. They were unsure of what was to come next. Their faith wasn’t yet strong enough to send them home rejoicing knowing they would see him in just a couple days. However, we know that the death on the cross was not the end of the story.
The Gospel of Matthew has a 28th chapter. The Gospel of Mark has a 16th chapter. The Gospel of Luke has a 24th chapter. The Gospel of John has a 20th chapter. These chapters are accounts of the most important event of history. The resurrection of Jesus! The salvation of humanity hinged upon the morning of the 3rd day. The very second in history that death, or separation from the Father, had been conquered and defeated. See, on the cross Jesus had endured the fullness of God’s wrath. Then he leaves the tomb empty expressing the fullness of God’s love, mercy, grace, and power!
I don’t want you to just believe in the resurrection because the Bible mentions it. I want you to know that these 4 gospel accounts are written by or inspired by eye witnesses of the risen king! This is why the disciples/apostles of Jesus were willing to die for the sake of His name. They had seen first hand the undeniable resurrection of the Christ.
This is why we worship each week. This is why we spend time in prayer, study, fellowship. The resurrection of Jesus is the event that launched the church. The resurrection is what gives us hope. Peter, an eye-witness, writes about being born again to a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus from the dead.
We celebrate this Easter because or king is alive today! This means that those of us that call upon his name are saved from the punishment of our sin and born again into a living hope. We are offered a free gift of salvation that we are very undeserving of.
If you are reading this as a Christian, please take a moment and just thank God for making a way for you. A way that you can live with an intimate, personal relationship with Him, through the death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus.
If you are reading this and would admit you are not a Christian, may I plead with you today. God knows all you have thought, said, and done. Yet he still chose to step down from Heaven and die for you. He chose you out of his great love for you. He wants to know you and be known by you in a genuine relationship.
He desires for you to live apart from your sin and shame and experience the immeasurable grace he offers.
It’s as simple as asking God to forgive you. To recognize that you are a sinner in need of a savior. Then believe in your heart and confess with your mouth that Jesus is that savior. That he carried not just a wooden cross but each and every one of your sins. Believe and confess that he endured the wrath for you, that he paid the payment for you. Know that because of Jesus, and Jesus alone, you can now be saved and raised to new life!
If you just cried out to him this morning let me tell you that I rejoice in the Lord for you!
May we all be reminded of God’s great love he has for us. May we remember the hope we have in Jesus. Not just a hopeful thought or mindset, but an eternal, sealed, prepared, place with our Lord forever and ever! Amen!