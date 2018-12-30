Editor's note - Steve Hartman takes CBS viewers on journeys across America with his “On the Road” series of stories. Here, Pam Clifton takes readers across the Parkland by sharing stories of local residents.
They describe themselves as wombmates, built-in best friends who live together. They have many things in common: they’re high school seniors who have been homeschooled by their mom, Emily, since fifth grade. They attend Mineral Area College. They both teach and take dance classes at Ballet Arts Center, and they’re both very creative.
But that’s where the similarities end for identical twins Grace and Gabriela Miller.
The twins were born June 11, 2001, with Grace arriving 10 minutes earlier than her sister.
“When we were little, Grace would say, ‘I get to go first because I’m the oldest’ or ‘Now I’m going to drive because I’m the oldest,’ or ‘I was born first so I get to go first,’” says Gabriela, or Gabby, as she prefers.
The girls have shared many things over the years, including homeschooling. When they started in fifth grade, Emily said to give it a year. Grace was immediately against it. She thought she would lose all her friends.
“I was very mean about it,” says Grace, “and very dramatic.” She says she and her mom are just alike, so they often disagree. It has been difficult having her parent as her teacher. “You don’t want to listen to them because they’re your parent and your teacher.”
“They wear many hats,” Grace explains. “Do I clean my room or do my math? Who is talking to me?” And she says she cried every day because of math. She hates math. She loves history, politics and anything about government.
Gabby says the pair has had many hurdles to overcome because they’ve been homeschooled, but they haven’t been deterred. They’ve gained far more benefits from following a homeschool curriculum. They have been able to go on trips, do hands-on science labs, and even took a premedical course their sophomore year.
“I think it’s helped us in the long run,” says Gabby.
They’ve also learned to be accountable. Going to MAC has been eye-opening because they see all these students who aren’t prepared or responsible.
“We’ve had to be independent for like nine years of our lives and we get to college and are suddenly on our own,” says Gabby.
Gabby says their mom has concentrated on the English Language Arts areas, while dad Chris focuses on STEM (science, technology, engineering and math). Her favorite subjects have been psychology and chemistry. She also admits that she and her dad have more of the same learning styles.
In the fall Gabby will attend Saint Louis University to major in biology or child psychiatry. “I’ve wanted to be a doctor since sixth grade,” she says.
Grace plans to stay at MAC for two years and major in theater. After graduation, she’s transferring to Missouri State University to major in political science and then off to law school.
“The big goal is to be President,” she says, “so we’ll see.”
For now, the twins are content with working at Ballet Arts Center. Gabby teaches kindergarteners jazz and tap, while Grace teaches the same classes to second graders. They’ve both been dance students themselves under the tutelage of Kimberly Anderson at the studio since kindergarten. They have each been part of the Young People’s Performing Arts Theater since they were little. They both recently wrapped up their final performances in the recent Nutcracker ballet at the Centene Center.
When they’re not dancing, the girls have plenty of activities going.
Grace has always had an interest in theater because of her work at BAC and YPPAT, so she auditioned for her first theater role in August at MAC. She was cast as Gabriel, the archangel, and alas, was bit by the theater bug.
MAC Theater Director Chuck Gallaher asked Grace to choreograph the musical Forbidden Broadway, of which she loved every minute. She worked about 24 hours a week to get all the big ensembles done. It was challenging because she worked with people who had never before danced. Grace also ended up trying out for a role and got it, so she was in the show and part of the behind-the-scenes work.
When she’s not acting, Grace enjoys writing fiction and has a blog. She also likes reading, anything history-related, and has a passion for makeup. She also loves going out with friends. She even counts “socializing” as one of her hobbies. She’s made many new friends at MAC. And she likes to sleep.
Gabby says she is quite the opposite of her sister. She doesn’t like makeup. “If I was a makeup brand, I would be Bare Minerals,” she says with a laugh. And she is definitely an early riser, as compared to her sister, who prefers noon as a wakeup time. She likes to go home and put her comfy pajamas on and watch a movie. Watching the new Hallmark movie is her preferred form of relaxing.
“I always get mad if we’re going somewhere to eat with friends and then afterward they want to go somewhere else,” Gabby says. “I just want to go back home and shower and then relax at home.”
She says that she and sister Grace are very much opposites. She doesn’t wear flashy clothes; she prefers knitted stripes. “I’m Gap or Old Navy, and Grace is Chanel or Nordstrom,” says Gabby.
The two are also different in the classroom. Gabby takes all the notes. She a Type A worrier, an externalizer. She’s more like her dad. Grace doesn’t worry. She doesn’t study. And she gets an A every time.
“When I’m worried,” says Grace, “you know something is wrong.” She’s more like her mom and says they’re “cut from the same cloth. The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.” She says they are best friends and fight like friends. “We fight and then Mom says, ‘Let’s go to Sephora.’ I can’t stay mad at her for long.”
Grace says she can’t sit still for very long. She wants to be constantly busy. And she yearns to travel. Her family recently went to Seattle, where the weather was beautiful and the people were “so cool.” She says she cried when they left. “Seattle is my place.”
But honestly, Grace makes herself comfortable anywhere she goes. This past summer she was away from home more than she was at home.
Traveling is certainly high on her priority list. In fact, she’d like to backpack through Europe. “I want to travel the world, alone or with someone.” She says she does want to eventually get married because she wants a companion, otherwise she would get lonely.
Besides enjoying her time at home, Gabby is very passionate about running. Her dad encouraged this because he has participated in therapeutic running for veterans.
Gabby is also passionate about her volunteer work. “I love volunteering so much.” This year she started volunteering to get medical experience. Shelley Tracy, of Serenity HospiceCare, recruited Gabby to help with filing and music in the Memory Care units.
“We found that playing music from the residents’ childhood helped to jog their long-term memory to make them feel less anxious and they could recall good memories,” Gabby explains. They recently sang Christmas carols to the residents, and they started telling the volunteers about their childhood Christmases. “That music allows them – for a short time – to not be so anxious about missing those memories.”
Gabby was also a camp counselor this summer at Carter’s Clubhouse. Specifically, she was a den mother to the older girls. They completed lots of art projects, swam, and wrote letters to loved ones who had passed away and then had a burning ceremony of the letters.
She’s currently working on the Leaders Save Lives blood drive, a youth program through the American Red Cross where kids recruit kids. The blood drive is set for Dec. 31 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Serenity HospiceCare, 5272 Flat River Road in Park Hills. Donors get a free t-shirt. “People can save up to three lives with their donations,” says Gabby.
Her volunteer work in the medical profession has only encouraged Gabby to pursue her dream even harder. She really wants to be a doctor, most likely a children’s doctor. “My mom has always said I was like a child magnet. One time on the beach, a kid washed up on top of me and said, ‘Let’s go play.’ So we played for a long time.”
Even over the years she says she has definitely not wavered in wanting to help kids somehow. She recalls a special memory when she was in fourth grade and got the new American Girl Doll of the Year. Her name was Lanie, and she wanted to be a biologist. She had a backpack with a science book and rainboots. “That’s me,” says Gabby. “Volunteering. I love science. I love to write. I’ve wanted to be Lanie since fourth grade.”
Gabby says her story is a calculated one. She doesn’t want her life to follow one of those choose-your-own adventure stories. “That’s not for me.” She says she’ll leave that all to her sister.
Right now, the girls are trying to spend as much time with their family, which includes brothers Jackson and Maverick, as possible. “We’re so lucky because our parents are together, and we have the perfect amount of siblings. We fight and get along. We do vacations. We have fun and love each other.” Gabby says that’s one reason she doesn’t want to go to college at Mizzou ... because she doesn’t want to live that far from her family.
“We’re trying to do things with our family because we don’t want to miss this time,” Grace and Gabby say. They’re trying to get in as much quality time as possible.
Gabby and Grace are so much alike yet so different. Total opposites but best friends.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.