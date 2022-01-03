The story of baby Mercy Joy

What are the odds that a newborn is named after the hospital where he or she was born?

Steven and Tiffanie Barnett’s second child was supposed to arrive on Nov. 22 but instead made her debut on Monday, Nov. 15, at 7:01 a.m. She weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce and was 19 ¾ inches long.

Her 2-year-old big sister Harper Rachelle – who was also born on a Monday at 7:34 a.m. – weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce and was 20 ¾ inches long.

The girls already have many things in common, including both being born on a Monday and being of similar size at birth.

But there is one thing that sets the girls apart from one another…

Steven and Tiffanie struggled to come up with a name for their baby. They had easily decided on a boy name but couldn’t seem to settle on a girl name.

The Farmington couple are both teachers at Potosi Elementary School. Tiffanie teaches kindergarten while Steven teaches first grade.

While Tiffanie was on duty one afternoon, the name suddenly came to her. After duty, she texted Steven to ask if he liked the name. Instantly he loved the name.

Then on the evening of Nov. 12, the couple delivered pies to their school. Some of the elementary teachers had adopted a family for Thanksgiving and each of them contributed items for the dinner.

Tiffanie had started feeling what she thought were faint, false labor pains.

“It was a week early before our baby’s birth so I didn’t think it was labor contractions just yet,” said Tiffanie, “and Harper arrived a day after her due date.”

Even though Tiffanie’s contractions increased in frequency, the family continued with their weekend plans. They attended church as usual at De Soto First Assembly of God on Sunday.

“I just thought my body was getting ready for the baby,” said Tiffanie.

While at church, Tiffanie said she told Steven that she felt rough and didn’t feel like getting up to sing with the praise and worship team at church.

Tiffanie’s grandfather Derek Jones is pastor at the church. He called Tiffanie up at the end of the morning worship service and asked her if she wanted the baby to come that day.

“I just want her to come when she’s ready,” Tiffanie responded.

So the congregation had a special prayer for Tiffanie.

Afterward, the Barnetts had lunch with their pastor and two visiting pastors.

“All the while, I kept feeling more and more miserable,” said Tiffanie, “but I just kept telling myself I really hoped I didn’t feel that way the next day because I didn’t know how I was going to be able to teach a bunch of kindergarteners.”

When they got home, Tiffanie still felt miserable. And then while eating dinner, she coughed and her water broke. But she didn’t realize it at the time because it was so subtle. She still wasn’t worried.

At 11:30 p.m. her contractions were about five minutes apart. After a phone call to the hospital, they suggested she drink some water, lie down and rest.

Steven thought it might be a few more days before their baby arrived. But just in case, he told his brother Jared that he might be taking care of Harper if they had to leave to go to the hospital.

But the couple decided to make a trip to Mercy Hospital Jefferson and arrived at 1 a.m. The next few hours were a blur.

Before they knew it, their brand new daughter had arrived: Mercy Joy Barnett.

Many people immediately asked if it was a simple coincidence or if they purposely named their daughter after the hospital at which she was born. But that wasn’t Steven and Tiffanie’s intentions.

“Mercy” means showing compassion, kindness and forgiveness. The Bible refers to God’s love for sinners and how his mercy was demonstrated by Christ’s death on the cross.

Steven said the meaning of their daughter’s name is beautiful because it’s about forgiveness.

“Even a further extension is Christ’s forgiveness,” he said. “Now Mercy has a double joyful meaning for us.”

Tiffanie recalled sitting in the office of Dr. Jacob Peyton – the same doctor who had delivered daughter Harper – before they found out the gender of their second child. As they were waiting, the couple saw different signs posted about the hospital’s promises to their patients.

“I read ‘Mercy promises…’ and ‘Mercy’ suddenly clicked,” said Tiffanie.

Peyton, who is chairman of Mercy Hospital Jefferson’s obstetrics and gynecology department and president of the medical staff, has practiced at the hospital since July 2015. He delivered Harper in 2019.

He said it’s a neat story that the Barnetts decided to name their daughter Mercy and they are “great examples of a perfect patient and a perfect family.” He said he was truly honored to have been included in their special day.

Peyton said he wasn’t on call on the day Tiffanie went to the hospital. But he happened to be at the hospital for a scheduled cesarean delivery.

“I think really luck involved me getting to be the one to deliver Mercy because I wasn’t on call,” he said. “If it had been 20 minutes later, I would have already been in the operating room. If it had been 20 minutes earlier, I wouldn’t have been at the hospital.”

He said he’s so happy with how the events of the day played out.

“I’ve penciled Tiffanie and Steven in for the same time next year for the next four or five years,” Peyton said jokingly. “The Barnetts have truly been a joy to take care of.”

Joe Poelker, spokesman for Mercy, said while it is a coincidence the Barnetts delivered their baby Mercy at Mercy, the meaning and reasoning for choosing the name mirrors the meaning of Mercy for the hospital.

“It’s an interesting story, as is the reasoning and Biblical reference for why they named their first daughter Harper and their new daughter Mercy,” he said.

“‘Mercy’ means compassion,” said Poelker. “The Barnetts told us they named their daughter Mercy in hopes of bringing some more much-needed compassion to the world.”

He said for Mercy as a health care ministry, they strive to bring the “healing ministry of Jesus to our communities through compassionate care. It is an extension of the ministry started by the Sisters of Mercy, who brought health care, education and more to their communities as part of their calling to provide compassionate care rooted in faith.”

Poelker said whether it’s the name of a newborn or a health system, Mercy reflects the heartfelt devotion both the Barnetts and the hospital hope to bring to families and the community.

Now the Barnetts are settling in at home as a family of four.

Steven said being father to two daughters is awesome. Although he hasn’t quite mastered ponytails yet, he knows he’s very blessed.

Tiffanie said it’s been surreal becoming a family of four.

“We didn’t know we needed Mercy until she was here,” she said.

Initially, Tiffanie struggled with “mom guilt.” How could she love two babies? How would she make sure Harper felt loved and accepted?

When Tiffanie went to Hobby Lobby a few months ago, she couldn’t make herself buy anything for Mercy because she didn’t want to hurt Harper’s feelings.

“But now that she’s here, I don’t feel that way at all,” she said. “Harper knows she’s loved, and she really loves her sister.”

Both parents said Harper is a terrific big sister. She sings to Mercy and comforts her when she cries.

“She doesn’t fuss when Harper holds her,” said Tiffanie. “She just sits and looks at Harper.”

Steven and Tiffanie love how the sisters seem to love each other so much already.

“We especially love it when Harper says, ‘It’s my Mercy,’” Tiffanie said. “There’s nothing sweeter.”

Pam Clifton is a contributing writer for the Daily Journal

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.