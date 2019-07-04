Courage, strength and beauty are a few words that come to mind when you think of bald eagles, but to Americans they are a symbol of freedom.
According to Eagle.org, the bald eagle was chosen as the national symbol on June 20, 1782 by the Second Continental Congress.
Local Historian Scott Bates said that almost 80 years after the bald eagle was chosen as its symbol, the country actually had a living mascot and it spent time in Fredericktown.
"Many people are aware that the bald eagle is our national symbol," Bates said. "What they are not aware of is that in 1861, the United States actually had a living, breathing bald eagle named Old Abe as a mascot of the 8th Wisconsin Volunteer Infantry. They would later be known as the Eagle Brigade."
Bates said the story began in April of 1861 when a young Ojibwa Indian took a small eaglet from a pine nest along the Flambeau River in Wisconsin. He said the eagle soon became too much for the Indian and was traded to a farmer for a bushel of seed corn.
"The farmer, Dan McCann, named the eagle Old Abe in honor of (President Abraham) Abe Lincoln," Bates said. "When the time came for volunteers to serve, too crippled to serve himself, Dan offered the eagle in his place to serve as a mascot and reminder that we are all one nation."
Bates said Old Abe was offered to Captain John Perkins, the man responsible for organizing the men from Eau Claire for Company C of the 8th Wisconsin Volunteers.
"Upon seeing the excitement on the men's faces when they looked at Old Abe and knowing that it was the symbol of America, he (Perkins) shook hands with McCann and agreed to accept the bird as their mascot," Bates said. "Old Abe would serve with the 8th Wisconsin throughout the entire war, at one point even had a bounty on his head being nicknamed the Yankee Buzzard."
Bates said Old Abe went on to serve in 37 battles and skirmishes with the Eagle Brigade and helped head troops to battlefields such as Corinth, Vicksburg, Richmond and Fredericktown.
"Right here in Fredericktown on Oct. 21, 1861, Old Abe would begin to experience the fierce fighting that would endure the entirety of the war," Bates said. "Old Abe and the 8th Wisconsin marched 22 miles and arrived in Fredericktown that morning relieved to hear that the Confederates, under General Jeff Thompson, had fled south to Greenville."
Bates said the soldiers then rested in the streets of Fredericktown until the battle began about 3 p.m. He said the 8th Wisconsin fought nearly two-thirds of the battle before being called back to the courthouse and held in reserve.
"There are a few accounts of soldiers from the 8th participating in the battle," Bates said. "One account states 'I was on the battlefield, and it presented a horrible picture. The dead and wounded were strewn in every direction.'"
Bates said Old Abe was tethered to the Madison County Courthouse and began to scream as the battle went on as it could hear and be heard from the battlefield.
The following day, after their victory, the Union soldiers, including the 8th Wisconsin, marched in unity toward Greenville.
"After the war, Old Abe continued to serve the country by serving to raise funds for war charities, veteran's hospitals, orphanages and Civil War memorials," Bates said. "Old Abe retired at the state capital in Wisconsin which caught fire in February of 1881."
Bates said Old Abe was removed and the fire quickly extinguished, but the eagle had inhaled a large amount of smoke.
"In spite of the efforts of numerous doctors, Old Abe died on March 26, 1881," Bates said. "The body was recovered and preserved by taxidermy only to discover Old Abe was actually a female."
Unfortunately Old Abe's remains were destroyed in another fire at the capital building in 1904.
Bates said the legacy of Old Abe still lives on today with the 101st Airborne Division's nickname, Screaming Eagles.
"The nickname originates from the division's insignia, a bald eagle on a black shield," Bates said. "The 101st was formed as a reserve unit in Wisconsin shortly after World War I and included Old Abe as part of the division's insignia."
Times have changed however as removing an eaglet from a nest could come with a very hefty fine as they are protected by the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.
According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) possession, sale, purchase, or any act to pursue, shoot, poison, wound, kill, capture, trap or disturb the creatures could carry a maximum fine of $250,000 or two years of imprisonment.
USFWS says, in 1782 the country had as many as 100,000 nesting eagles and by 1963 that number dropped to only 487 remaining pairs. In 1978 the bald eagle was placed on the endangered species list except in Michigan, Minnesota, Oregon, Washington and Wisconsin where it was designated as threatened and in Hawaii where the species does not live and in Alaska where the population still flourishes.
According to the USFWS, the bald eagle was removed from the list of threatened and endangered species on June 28, 2007 when the most recent population figures estimated at least 9,789 nesting pairs in the contiguous United States.
