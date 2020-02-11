The Eighth Annual Robot and Technology Expo drew roughly 64 teams to Mineral Area College on Saturday.
The event was hosted by the Lab:Revolution 4-H Technology Playground and Makerspace.
The field house was full of kids, elementary school age and up, all ready to compete with their creations.
Event Director Travis Trokey said the event has grown tremendously over the years. He said the event used to be held in a building at the fairgrounds but has been at the MAC Fieldhouse for the last five years.
"This is one of the largest as far as team numbers go, we've got, I think, 64 teams that showed up today," Trokey said. "I'm not sure what the furthest away team is but we have a team from Cape and we always have some St. Louis teams. So they packed up at 5 or 6 this morning, a bunch of middle school and high schoolers, and came down here for this."
Trokey said VEX IQ does cover elementary school as well so there were some pretty small kids also competing.
"Not only the expo has grown but the club (Lab:Revolution) itself continues to grow," Trokey said. "We are out of space right now. We can only support so many teams and there is a decent financial investment too."
Trokey said some of the kids competing have been coming to the expo since it began while others just started this season or even late in the season.
During the expo, kids competed in VEX events such as the VEX IQ Squared Away competition and the VRC competition.
"The VEX program creates a new game every year," Trokey said. "So what you see here is just for this year and next year there will be another game."
Trokey said the challenges are recreated from scratch every year to keep the competitors thinking and expanding their minds.
"One year they had to manipulate and stack cones as well as manipulate balls," Trokey said. "This year they have to move and stack boxes. There's all sorts of different things and every year they start from scratch and they learn how to plan."
Trokey said the planning stage is also important to the competition as the judges grade their engineering notebooks as part of their final score.
"They have to keep logs of what they tried, what works, doesn't work and that is part of the competition," Trokey said. "It teaches some fundamentals about the whole scientific process of developing and iteration."
Trokey said robotics clubs and events such as the expo give youth exposure to the STEM field and encourages them to be curious.
"We encourage them to tinker," Trokey said. "That's the whole Makerspace aspect is to get them to be creative and not worry about what you're supposed to do."
Trokey said they also encourage teamwork and sportsmanship. He said that is a huge thing and the kids may be competitive but they are always there to help.
If anyone is interested in robotics or would like to start a club of their own, they can contact the St. Francois County Extension Office 4-H.
"We would be more than happy to help people get started," Trokey said. "We often try to collaborate with other groups."
At the end of the competition in VEX IQ, awards were given.
Gateway Science Academy Coding Lawyers was awarded the Amaze Award. The PAKK of Lab: Revolution was awarded the Build Award. Kelly A. Burlison Middle School RoboCats was awarded the Create Award. Gateway Science Academy The Coding Collider Girls were awarded the Design Award. Robotics Rulers of Lab:Revolution were awarded the Middle School Excellence Award. The Explodinators of Lab:Revolution were awarded Elementary School Excellence Award. Robotic Wizards were awarded Teamwork Champion Award and the Robot Skills Champion Award. Robotic Rulers of Lab:Revolution were awarded the Teamwork Champion Award. 4-H Electric Dolphins Short Circuits were awarded the Judges Award. Central Middle School The Code Breakerz were awarded the Think Award.
In the VRC, UniTec Star Wars were awarded Tournament Champions and Judges Award and UniTec Pacific Rim 2 were also awarded Tournament Champions.
Kingston High Thunder Cats were awarded the Create Award. UniTec Pacific Rim were awarded the Amaze Award and Robot Skills Champion. Parkway West High School Talk Nerdy to Me were awarded the Build Award. UniTec Walle were awarded the Design Award. MAC Upward Bound Ignite were awarded Sportsmanship. John A. Evans Middle School Reach-8 were awarded the Excellence Award Middle School. UniTec Astro Boy were awarded the Excellence Award High School.
Trokey said the expo not only supports STEM and robotics but it is also used as a great fundraising event for the local clubs.
