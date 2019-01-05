Try 1 month for 99¢

A Ste. Genevieve County man charged with involvement in the Dec. 14 murder of Aaron Armantrout has been arraigned on charges.

Anthony Skaggs, 20, of Ste. Genevieve County, appeared before Associate Circuit Judge Timothy Inman for arraignment. Skaggs entered a plea of not guilty to the charges of felony E abandonment of a corpse and felony E tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution. Skaggs is being held at the Ste. Genevieve County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

Skaggs is the son of Susan J. Armantrout, 41, of Ste. Genevieve County, who has been charged with class A felony murder in the first degree, felony armed criminal action, and class E felony abandonment of a corpse in connection with the murder of her husband, Aaron Armantrout. She is being held in the Ste. Genevieve County Jail on a $1 million cash only bond. Her arraignment was held on Dec. 19.

Also charged in the case was Angel Senter, 41, of Park Hills. Senter has been charged with felony E abandonment of a corpse and felony E tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution. Senter was arraigned on Dec. 26.

According to the probable cause statement, Armantrout had confessed that she had shot and killed her husband, and that she alone had drug his body from the master bedroom to the garage, and put him into his BMW, transporting the car to a storage shed in Potosi.  

During an interview with deputies, Senter admitted that she had assisted Armantrout in transporting Aaron’s BMW that contained his body to the storage facility in Potosi.

The probable cause statement reported that a witness advised authorities that she believed Skaggs assisted in putting Aaron’s corpse into the BMW’s trunk.

According to the report, when Aaron’s clothing was observed during the autopsy, there were no indications that he had been drug from the master bedroom to the garage, but had rather likely been carried.

Investigators observed that due to Senter’s poor health, Susan Armantrout’s petite physical make-up, and the fact that Skaggs is a self-proclaimed MMA fighter, it is believed that Skaggs assisted in moving Armantrout’s body.

The three suspects involved in the murder are scheduled to appear before Judge Inman again on Monday.

