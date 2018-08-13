Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Monday

Bismarck Board of Aldermen

The Bismarck Board of Aldermen will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. in the old train depot to discuss a proposed sidewalk plan by the city's planning and zoning commission, as well as items regarding the police department. The public is invited.

Bonne Terre Council

The Bonne Terre City Council will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. at city hall located on 118 N. Allen St. The meeting is open to the public. There will also be a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. prior to the meeting to discuss parking on Pear Street and zoning on W School Street.

Desloge Board of Aldermen

The Desloge Board of Aldermen meets in regular tonight at 7 p.m. in city hall at 300 N. Lincoln St. The meeting is open to the public.

Tuesday

SFC Commission

The St. Francois County Commission meets in regular session at 10 a.m. on the third floor of the courthouse annex. The meeting is open to the public.

Leadington Board of Aldermen

The Leadington Board of Aldermen meets in regular session at 6 p.m. in the municipal building at 12 Weir St. The meeting is open to the public.

Thursday

MAC Trustees

The Mineral Area College Board of Trustees meets in regular session at 2 p.m. in the VanHerck Boardroom on the school's Park Hills campus. The meeting is open to the public.

Bismarck R-5 School Board

The Bismarck R-5 Board of Education meets in regular session at 6 p.m. in the elementary school library. The meeting is open to the public.

