This Week in the Parkland

Tuesday

SFC Commission

The St. Francois County Commission meets in regular session at 10 a.m. on the third floor of the courthouse annex in Farmington. The meeting is open to the public.

Desloge Chamber of Commerce

The Desloge Chamber of Commerce holds its monthly noon luncheon at the El Tapatio Mexican Restaurant in Desloge.

Wednesday

911 Board

The St. Francois County 911 Board meets in regular session at 10 a.m. at the 911 Communication Center in Park Hills. The meeting is open to the public.

Thursday

Bismarck Board of Aldermen

The Bismarck Board of Aldermen meet in regular session at 7 p.m. at the old train depot. The meeting is open to the public.

