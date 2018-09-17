Subscribe for 17¢ / day
TWIP
Tuesday

SFC Commission

The St. Francois County Commission meets in regular session at 10 a.m. on the third floor of the county courthouse annex. The meeting is open to the public.

Wednesday

SFC 911

St. Francois County 911 meets in regular session at 10 a.m. at the 911 Communication Center in Park Hills. The meeting is open to the public.

Thursday

Bismarck School Board

The Bismarck R-5 Board of Education meets in regular session at 6 p.m. in the elementary school library. The meeting is open to the public.

Bismarck Board of Aldermen

The Bismarck Board of Aldermen meets in regular session at 7 p.m. at the old train depot. The meeting is open to the public.

