Three in custody following high speed chase

Washington County Sheriff's Office has three individuals in custody following a high-speed pursuit on Monday morning. 

 Washington County Sheriff's Office

Three individuals are currently in custody following a high-speed pursuit through Washington County.

Washington County Sheriff Zach Jacobsen said deputies were dispatched to Potosi Walmart at about 11 a.m. for a possible stolen vehicle with out-of-state plates.

Deputies located the vehicle at Memorial Drive and Highway 21 and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle failed to yield and led police on a pursuit along Highway 21 north.

Jacobsen said spike strips were deployed at the junction of Highway 21 and Highway 47 and were successful in deflating the tires.

The vehicle continued along Highway 47 and then crashed. Two male suspects fled from the vehicle and were apprehended by deputies.

A female suspect, who did not exit the vehicle, was removed from the car and taken into custody.

Jacobsen said the deputies were able to determine that the vehicle was in fact stolen. All three suspects are currently being held at the Washington County Jail pending formal charges.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as the details emerge.

Matt McFarland is a reporter for the Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3616, or at mmcfarland@dailyjournalonline.com.

