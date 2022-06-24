Three Bonne Terre Pound Pups need homes

Three dogs at the Bonne Terre Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

A male and a female mixed-breed dog that are both sweethearts and have been at animal control since May. They are both very friendly, but shy.

A 1-2-year-old male mixed-breed dog. This handsome boy is very friendly — he loves people and gets along with other dogs.

For more information, contact Bonne Terre Animal Control, 21 Service Drive, at 573-366-8257 for animal information or to reclaim; or call city hall at 573-358-2254 for adoption. Hours are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published. Animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

