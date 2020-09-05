Three cats, four kittens seeking forever homes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Park Hills' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A cat at the Park Hills Pound and four kittens and a cat at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be cared for and loved.

Park Hills Pound

573-431-3122

Male cat is 3-6 years old, very friendly and has a collar. He will be available for adoption Sept. 8.

Fredericktown Pound

573-783-3660, Option 4

Three male 10-week-old kittens are friendly and available now for adoption.

Female kitten is 6 weeks old, friendly and available now for adoption.

Female cat is 6 months old, friendly and available now for adoption.

Female cat is 6 months old, friendly and will be available for adoption Sept. 7.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.