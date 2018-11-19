Three individuals are facing felony charges after police were called to a rural Bonne Terre residence to check the well-being of a child.
Andrew Hotchkiss, 35, and Krystal Hotchkiss, 35, both of Irondale, were charged with a class D felony of abuse or neglect of a child. Robert Hotchkiss, 51, of Bonne Terre, is being charged with two class D felonies of abuse or neglect of a child. The charges were filed this month.
According to a probable cause statement, a deputy with the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department was called to 3,000 block of Quiet Lane on July 30 to check the well-being of child.
When the deputy arrived she spoke with a neighbor, who stated she was in her home off Easy Street when a boy knocked on her door. She said the boy told her he was hungry and asked for some food. She stated there was another boy there with him. She said she told both of the boys to go home.
The woman told the deputy she told the little boy to take her to his parents' house. She said the sister was playing up the road and followed them home. When the woman approached the parents' house on Quiet Lane, the uncle - later identified as Robert Hotchkiss - grabbed the little boy and dragged him into the house screaming at the boy "you’re in deep s***" and "your dad is on the phone."
The woman told the deputy that the boy tried to fight the uncle off and ran outside along with the rest of the siblings. The deputy called Central dispatch and told them there were five missing children last seen in the woods in the area.
The deputy went to speak with the uncle and knocked on the door. The deputy asked where the children were and Robert Hotchkiss said they jumped out the window and ran away. The deputy stated in the report that at that point a little boy ran up to her and said he ran away because his uncle slammed him against the floor.
The neighbor also told the deputy that when she had came home the little boy, who was about 2 years old, was running in the street, and that the boys had come to her house before to ask for food.
Andrew Hotchkiss' girlfriend told the deputy she was trying to find the children. The girlfriend asked if she could go inside of the house and turn the stove off.
The deputy said she would accompany her into the house, and that was when the woman advised there was a gun in the residence. She also told the deputy that Andrew Hotchkiss (the children's father) was on the phone with her and he wanted to speak with her.
The deputy took the phone and Andrew asked her what her name was, so she told him and he responded that he was not speaking with her and to give the phone back to his girlfriend. While in the house the deputy saw beer on the counters, the stove was not on and it appeared to her that there was no food in the kitchen.
At that point another boy approached the officer and she noted a yellowish green bruise on his left cheek bone. The deputy asked him where he got that bruise. The boy told the deputy he wasn't sure but he was supposed to tell her he fell down.
The other boy told the deputy his brother just fell down and the deputy asked them where the rest of their siblings were. They stated they all ran to a nearby house because their uncle was hurting one of them and they were scared.
The deputy noted the boys said they were hungry and just wanted something to eat. Around this time, Krystal Hotchkiss, the mother of the children, pulled up in a red SUV.
The officer noted all of the children were dirty with cuts/scrapes, dirt and uncombed hair. The deputy reported that none of the children were getting proper care or hygiene. She hotlined the Division of Family Services for the situation and while she was speaking with DFS and the complaining party, Andrew Hotchkiss arrived at the home.
The deputy saw him walking down the road from the top of the hill and he stated he was angry that police were there. He then began yelling at the boy that his uncle wouldn't be arrested if it wasn't for him. Andrew Hotchkiss also told the boy that he was very disappointed in him.
The deputy reported the boy tried explaining that Robert Hotchkiss slammed him onto the ground, but Andrew Hotchkiss interrupted and stated that wasn't what happened. Andrew Hotchkiss said that he would have heard it because he was on the phone with his girlfriend at the time.
The deputy also noted that the sixth child was not there and Krystal Hotchkiss stated the boy was at her home in Irondale. DFS also requested the name of the school the children attended and Andrew Hotchkiss replied they didn't attend school and if he had a choice in the matter it would stay that way.
Following the filing of charges both Andrew and Krystal Hotchkiss are being sought on warrants with a $10,000 bond each, and Robert Hotchkiss is wanted on warrants with a $20,000 bond.
