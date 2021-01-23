Three dogs, seven cats seeking loving homes

A dog and two cats at the Farmington Pound; two dogs and three cats at the Park Hills Pound; and two cats at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.
Farmington
1650 Vargo Road
Officer Boyd – 573-631-9521
Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.- 3 p.m.
Female mixed breed dog named “Nala” is a year-and-a-half old. Surrendered to animal control by her owners, she is a sweet girl who is housebroken and loves to cuddle in bed with her owner. Nala’s previous owners report that she is a fence jumper and needs some work on manners. She prefers to have all the love to herself and would be best as an only pet.
Male cat named Snickers is very sweet and 5+ years old. He was surrendered by his owner and needs a loving home.
Piper, a very friendly 8-month-old cat, is on stray hold until Wednesday.
These are the pound pups and cats available for adoption or reunification at local pounds this week.
Park Hills
65 Sports Complex Road
Officer Lewis – 573-431-3577
Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Female mixed breed dog is not a fan of other dogs and needs to be the only pet in the home. According to the animal control officer, this pretty girl is very friendly and loves people.
Female pit bull mix dog is, according to the animal control officer, a friendly girl who loves people.
Female cat, 1-2 years old, is skittish but able to be petted. She is urgently in need of a home now!
Female cat, 1-2 years old, is skittish but not aggressive.
Female cat, 1-2 years, is skittish but the animal control officer is able to pet her.
Fredericktown
124 N. Main St.
573-783-3660
Adult female cat is friendly and available now for adoption.
Cat, gender unknown, is 6 to 9 months old and friendly.
Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.
Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.
Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published, and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.