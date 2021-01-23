Three dogs, seven cats seeking loving homes

Female pit bull mix dog is, according to the animal control officer, a friendly girl who loves people.

Female cat, 1-2 years old, is skittish but able to be petted. She is urgently in need of a home now!

Female cat, 1-2 years old, is skittish but not aggressive.

Female cat, 1-2 years, is skittish but the animal control officer is able to pet her.

Fredericktown

124 N. Main St.

573-783-3660

Adult female cat is friendly and available now for adoption.

Cat, gender unknown, is 6 to 9 months old and friendly.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published, and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

