Three dogs, three cats seeking loving homes

Two cats at the Farmington Pound; and three dogs and a cat at the Park Hills Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be cared for and loved.
Farmington Animal Control
1650 Vargo Road
573-631-9521
Hours: Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
Female kitten is 8 weeks old and friendly. She was picked up in the 300 block of South Washington St., and is available now for adoption.
Male kitten is 8 weeks old and friendly. He was picked up at White Castle, and is available now for adoption.
Park Hills Animal Control
65 Sports Complex Road
573-431-3122
Hours: Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Female pit bull is a year old; super sweet; loves kids and other big dogs; and needs a forever home.
Male pit bull is a year old; very sweet; loves kids and other big dogs; and needs a forever home.
Male pit bull mix is 4-6 months old. This little guy is a typical sweet puppy that’s looking for a family who will love him forever.
Male cat is 3-6 years old and very friendly. He is available now for adoption.
Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.
Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.
Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published, and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.
