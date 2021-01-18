Three escape from Iron County jail, face new charges

Three men escaped from the Iron County Detention Center at about 4:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Iron County Sheriff Jeff Burkett.

They escaped after removing a large block from the wall of the cell. Burkett said no one was injured in the escape.

Descriptions of the men are as follows:

Tracy Brown, 57-year-old white male, 5 feet 9 inches, green eyes with salt/pepper hair and balding on top. Unknown clothing description, but was last known to be wearing a black and white jumpsuit. He was in on charges for burglary. His last known address was in Iron Mountain Lake.

Dwight Abernathie, 36-year-old white male, 6 feet 1 inch, blue eyes with red hair. He is wearing a white T-shirt and gray sweatpants. He is in for charges of first-degree assault and first-degree sodomy. His last known address was in Ironton.

Samuel Gillam, 35-year-old white male, 5 feet 6 inches, blue eyes and brown hair. He is wearing a white T-shirt and striped pants. He is in on charges of interference with custody or kidnapping. His last known address was in Park Hills. However, his charging documents list an address on Sunwood Road in Potosi.