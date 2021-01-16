Three escape from Iron County jail

Three men have escaped from the Iron County Jail, according to the Ironton Police Department. They are known to be armed and to resist.

They escaped sometime between 10 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday. It is unknown which direction they have traveled.

Iron County Sheriff Jeff Burkett said no one was injured in the escape.

Descriptions of the men are as follows:

Tracy Brown, 57-year-old white male, 5 feet 9 inches, green eyes with salt/pepper hair and balding on top. Unknown clothing description, but was last known to be wearing a black and white jumpsuit.

Dwight Abernathie, 36-year-old white male, 6 feet 1 inch, blue eyes with red hair. He is wearing a white T-shirt and gray sweatpants.

Samuel Gillam, 35-year-old white male, 5 feet 6 inches, blue eyes and brown hair. He is wearing a white T-shirt and striped pants.

If spotted do not approach the subjects, contact your local law enforcement agency. If you any information regarding the whereabouts of any of the subjects, call the Iron County Sheriff’s Office at 573-546-4000.

