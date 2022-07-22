Three Farmington pound pups seek loving homes

Three dogs at the Farmington Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Male mixed breed dog is approximately a year old. This handsome boy was picked up on Progress Drive. The animal control officer reports that he is very friendly.

Male mixed breed dog is approximately 3 months old. He’s a cute and friendly little pup.

Male German Shepherd was picked up as a stray. He's looking for his owners or a new forever home.

For more information, contact Farmington Animal Control, 1650 Vargo Road, at 573-631-9521. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds, and at least five days at the Desloge Pound, to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published. Animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.