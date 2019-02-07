Three people were injured in vehicle accidents this past week in St. Francois and Washington Counties.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Rachel Rulo, 25, of Park Hills, was seriously injured Wednesday in an accident occurring on Highway 8 at Mitchell Road.
Rulo was driving her 2004 Jeep Cherokee eastbound along Highway 8 when she suffered a medical condition causing her vehicle to travel off the right side of the roadway and strike a tree.
Rulo was taken to Mercy Hospital South by St. Francois County Ambulance. She was not wearing a seat belt.
Dustin Rousan, 33, and his passenger Micki Glore, 33, both of Potosi, received serious and moderate injuries in an accident last Friday. According to the highway patrol report, the pair were traveling northbound on New Diggins Road, south of Huff Road, when the icy road conditions caused the 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt to travel off the right side of the road and overturn.
Glore received serious injuries and was taken to Mercy Hospital South by Washington County Ambulance.
Rousin received moderate injuries and was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital by Washington County Ambulance. The report states that neither Rousin nor Glore were wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
