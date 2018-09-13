A Cadet man was injured after being struck by a vehicle in Franklin County Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 4 p.m. Christopher L. Rankins, 29, of Cadet, was walking south on Route FF near Redbud Drive when a vehicle struck him on his left side. The driver of the vehicle continued on and has not been identified.
Rankins was moderately injured and taken to Mercy Hospital-St. Louis by Air Evac.
Two individuals were injured in a vehicle crash at Route M and Route U in Washington County Wednesday morning.
According to the patrol report, at 11:16 a.m. a 1999 Ford Escort driven by Dalton Kelley, 19, of Irondale, made a left turn from Route M onto Route U and pulled into the path of a 2002 Ford F250 driven by Ricky Allison, 61, of Irondale.
Kelley had moderate injuries and was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital. Allison was taken by private conveyance to Parkland Health Center for minor injuries. Kelley was not wearing a seat belt and was cited for DWI.
One woman was injured in a crash in Washington County Thursday morning.
According to the patrol report, a 2007 Saturn Vue driven by Melissa Jarvis, 26, of Cadet, was going south on Highway 21 at Sellers Road when a 2002 Buick driven by Nathaniel Hahn, 17, of Cadet, failed to yield and struck her vehicle head-on.
She received moderate injuries and was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.