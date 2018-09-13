Subscribe for 17¢ / day
One injured in crash
Buy Now
File photo

A Cadet man was injured after being struck by a vehicle in Franklin County Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 4 p.m. Christopher L. Rankins, 29, of Cadet, was walking south on Route FF near Redbud Drive when a vehicle struck him on his left side. The driver of the vehicle continued on and has not been identified.

Rankins was moderately injured and taken to Mercy Hospital-St. Louis by Air Evac. 

Two individuals were injured in a vehicle crash at Route M and Route U in Washington County Wednesday morning.

According to the patrol report, at 11:16 a.m. a 1999 Ford Escort driven by Dalton Kelley, 19, of Irondale, made a left turn from Route M onto Route U and pulled into the path of a 2002 Ford F250 driven by Ricky Allison, 61, of Irondale. 

Kelley had moderate injuries and was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital. Allison was taken by private conveyance to Parkland Health Center for minor injuries. Kelley was not wearing a seat belt and was cited for DWI. 

One woman was injured in a crash in Washington County Thursday morning.

According to the patrol report, a 2007 Saturn Vue driven by Melissa Jarvis, 26, of Cadet, was going south on Highway 21 at Sellers Road when a 2002 Buick driven by Nathaniel Hahn, 17, of Cadet, failed to yield and struck her vehicle head-on. 

She received moderate injuries and was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments