Several critically injured in crash
Three individuals were injured in a four-vehicle crash on Highway 8 in Washington County Monday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 7:40 a.m., Hazel Moussette, 35, of Mineral Point was stopped in her 2015 Chevrolet Traverse on westbound Highway 8 attempting to turn left at Railroad Road. A 1998 Ford Ranger driven by 52-year-old Harold Childers Jr. of Park Hills and a 1999 Ford 150 driven by 45-year-old John Basden (address unknown) were stopped behind Moussette. Joshua Tiemann, 17, of Potosi, was driving a 2002 Ford Explorer when he failed to stop for traffic and crashed into the Ford F-150 which caused that truck to strike the Ford Ranger, which then struck the Traverse.

Tiemann, who was not wearing a seat belt, received serious injuries. Basden also received serious injuries. Both were taken to St. Anthony’s Medical Center. Childers received minor injuries and was taken to Washington County Memorial Hospital.

