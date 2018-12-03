Try 1 month for 99¢
wreck generic wreck

A Fredericktown woman received injuries in a one-car accident at 8:30 p.m. Friday at the junction of Highway 51 and County Road 214 in Bollinger County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a northbound 2006 Suzuki Grand Vitara driven by Jessica D. Gaines, 32, of Fredericktown, ran off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned.

Gaines, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, was transported by EMS to St. Francis Hospital in Cape Girardeau where she was treated for serious injuries.

In a separate incident, a Fredericktown man was injured in a truck accident at 9:03 a.m. Saturday on County Road 220, five miles north of Fredericktown in Madison County.

The patrol reports that the accident occurred when an eastbound 1993 Chevrolet truck being driven by Kaylin R. Tinsley, 22, of Fredericktown, ran off the left side of the road and struck a tree.

An occupant in the truck, Patrick N. O’Brien, 37, also of Fredericktown, was transported by private conveyance to Madison Medical Center where he was treated for moderate injuries. He was reportedly not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Later that morning a Festus man was injured in an ATV accident on Trail 100 in St. Joe State Park in St. Francois County.

The patrol reported the accident, which happened at 10:55 a.m., occurred when a northbound 2014 Kawasaki 830 driven by Zachary L. Wild, 25, of Festus, struck a tree causing him to be ejected.

Wild, who was wearing a helmet at the time, was transported by St. Francois County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital South where he was treated for moderate injuries.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Load comments