Three pound cats are looking for homes this week

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two cats at the Farmington Pound, and a cat at the Bonne Terre Pound, are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be cared for and loved.

Farmington Pound

573-747-1988

Cat, probably a male, is about a year old, and is either wild or scared. It will be available for adoption June 3, and may need a barn home.

Cat, gender unknown, is about a year old, and is either wild or scared. It will be available for adoption June 4, and may need a barn home.

Bonne Terre Pound

573-358-3513

Cat, gender unknown, is around 2 years old, scared, and available now for adoption.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.