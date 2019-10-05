{{featured_button_text}}

Three cats at the Farmington Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for. Call 573-747-1988 for additional information.

Female cat is about 6-9 months old and very friendly.

Cat, probably male, is 1-2 years old. It was picked up on Martin Street.

Cat, gender unknown, is 1-2 years old and also picked up on Martin Street.

To give owners the opportunity to claim them, dogs and cats are kept for seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and five days at the Desloge and Leadwood pounds. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay / neuter / vaccination commitment.

Contact other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

