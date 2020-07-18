Three pound pups, 10 cats looking for homes this week

Three dogs and six cats at the Farmington Pound; and four cats at the Park Hills Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be cared for and loved.
Farmington Pound
573-747-1988
Female Chihuahua is a sweet baby. A "senior" dog, she appears to be blind. The Chihuahua has rescue if her owner is not found. Do you know where this little old lady belongs?
Male dog is approximately 3 years old. He was picked up by animal control at Rhodes on Maple Street.
Male Beagle is approximately a year old.
Female cat is friendly and available now for adoption.
Female cat is friendly and available now for adoption.
Cat, gender unknown, is friendly and available now for adoption.
Cat, gender unknown, is 7 weeks old and available now for adoption
Feral cat, believed to be a male, is about 8-10 weeks old. It will be available for adoption July 21.
Female feral cat is a year old and will be available for adoption July 21.
Park Hills Pound
573-431-3122
Female cat is 9 months old and friendly. She will be available for adoption July 21.
Female cat is friendly and 9 months old. She will be available for adoption July 21.
Female cat is a year old and friendly. She will be available for adoption July 22.
Male cat is a year old and friendly. He will be available for adoption July 21.
Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.
Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.
Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published, and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.
