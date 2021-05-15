 Skip to main content
Three pound pups, 11 cats need homes this week
Three pound pups, 11 cats need homes this week

Five cats at the Farmington Pound; three dogs and five cats at the Park Hills Pound; and a cat at the Bonne Terre Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Farmington

1650 Vargo Road

Officer Boyd – 573-631-9521

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Female cat may need barn home. She is available now and urgently needs adoption now.

Young adult cat, gender unknown, may need a barn home. The animal, picked up in the 600 block of Wesley Drive, will be available for adoption Tuesday.

Cat, gender unknown, is 1-2 years old. The animal, picked up in the 1800 block of Black Oak Drive, will be available for adoption Wednesday.

Cat, gender unknown, is 1-2 years old. The animal, picked up in the 200 block of Oak Street, will be available for adoption Wednesday.

Young adult female cat picked up in the 200 block of Trimfoot Terrace will be available for adoption Wednesday.

Park Hills

65 Sports Complex Road

Officer Lewis – 573-431-3577

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Male pit bull mix is a handsome boy who was surrendered to animal control by his owners. The officer reports that he is very sweet and friendly.

Female Boxer mix was surrendered to animal control by her owners. The officer reports that she is very sweet and friendly.

Female pit bull mix named “Lucy” is a sweet but scared girl. The animal control officer believes she had been neglected before coming to the pound. She is very skittish but wants to be loved and feel safe. Lucy is not good with other dogs and would need to be the only pet in the home.

Male cat is shy but friendly when you hold him. He was owner surrender and urgently needs adoption now.

Female cat is 9 months old and very friendly. She doesn't seem to like other cats. Picked up at the intersection of US. 67 and Parkway Drive, she urgently needs adoption now.

Friendly female cat was picked up on Rosener Road and urgently needs adoption now.

Female young adult cat is very frightened and skittish. She was picked up on Houser Street and urgently needs adoption now.

Female cat is very friendly. She was picked up Vineyard Street and will be available for adoption Tuesday.

Bonne Terre

21 Service Drive

For animal information or to reclaim: 573-327-1050

To adopt, call City Hall: 573-358-2254

Hours: Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

573-358-3513

Cat, gender unknown, is 1-2 years old and scared. This cat has been in the pound since last year and urgently needs adoption now.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published, and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

