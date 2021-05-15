Three pound pups, 11 cats need homes this week

Male pit bull mix is a handsome boy who was surrendered to animal control by his owners. The officer reports that he is very sweet and friendly.

Female Boxer mix was surrendered to animal control by her owners. The officer reports that she is very sweet and friendly.

Female pit bull mix named “Lucy” is a sweet but scared girl. The animal control officer believes she had been neglected before coming to the pound. She is very skittish but wants to be loved and feel safe. Lucy is not good with other dogs and would need to be the only pet in the home.

Male cat is shy but friendly when you hold him. He was owner surrender and urgently needs adoption now.

Female cat is 9 months old and very friendly. She doesn't seem to like other cats. Picked up at the intersection of US. 67 and Parkway Drive, she urgently needs adoption now.

Friendly female cat was picked up on Rosener Road and urgently needs adoption now.

Female young adult cat is very frightened and skittish. She was picked up on Houser Street and urgently needs adoption now.

Female cat is very friendly. She was picked up Vineyard Street and will be available for adoption Tuesday.

Bonne Terre