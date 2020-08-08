Three pound pups, 11 cats seek loving homes

Male hound mix is 2-4 years old. This handsome golden-eyed boy is very friendly.

Fredericktown Pound

573-783-3660, Option 4

Three friendly orange cats are 10 weeks old. Their owner surrendered them to the pound and they are available now for adoption.

Female cat is 6 weeks old and friendly. She was picked up on West Main Street and will be available for adoption Aug. 12.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published, and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.