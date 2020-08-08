Three pound pups, 11 cats seek loving homes

A cat at the Desloge Pound; seven cats at the Farmington Pound; two dogs at the Park Hills Pound; and four cats at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be cared for and loved.
Desloge Pound
573-431-3700 / Ask for Animal Control
Male cat is a year old, friendly, and available for adoption Aug. 12.
Farmington Pound
573-747-1988
Female cat is a year old. She was picked up in the 500 block of Maple Street and is available now for adoption.
Male cat is a year old. Scared but friendly, he was picked up in the 500 block of Maple Street and will be available for adoption Aug. 10.
Two male cats are 10-12 weeks old and friendly. Their owner surrendered them to the pound and both are available now for adoption
Male cat is 4-5 months old and friendly. He will be available for adoption Aug. 11.
Two male cats are 10-12 weeks old and friendly. Both will be available for adoption Aug. 11.
Park Hills Pound
573-431-3122
Male Pointer mix is 6-8 months old. He is a sweet and friendly pup!
Male hound mix is 2-4 years old. This handsome golden-eyed boy is very friendly.
Fredericktown Pound
573-783-3660, Option 4
Three friendly orange cats are 10 weeks old. Their owner surrendered them to the pound and they are available now for adoption.
Female cat is 6 weeks old and friendly. She was picked up on West Main Street and will be available for adoption Aug. 12.
Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.
Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.
Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published, and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.
