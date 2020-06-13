Three pound pups, 12 cats are seeking forever homes
Three pound pups, 12 cats are seeking forever homes

Three dogs and nine cats at the Farmington Pound; two cats at the Park Hills Pound; and a cat at the Bonne Terre Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be cared for and loved.

Farmington Pound

573-747-1988

Male dog is 1-2 years old. Animal Control reports that he is a big lover boy!

Female dog is approximately 4-6 months old.

Male dog is approximately 4-6 months old.

A cat, gender unknown, is about a year old and wild, so it needs a barn home. It’s urgent that this cat be adopted immediately!

Young adult male cat was picked up in the 700 block of Dewey. It’s urgent that this cat be adopted immediately!

Young adult male cat is wild, so it needs a barn home. It’s urgent that this cat be adopted immediately!

Male cat is 6 months old and very friendly. He loves to be petted! He was picked up on Willow Creek Drive. It’s urgent that this cat be adopted immediately!

Four male kittens are 10-week-old litter mates. They are friendly and available now for adoption.

Female kitten is 10 weeks old and friendly. She’s a litter mate to the four kittens above and available now for adoption.

Park Hills Pound

573-431-3122

Female cat is 1-2 years old, very friendly, and available now for adoption.

Female cat is 2-4 years old and very friendly. She’s in the pound because her owner died and is available now for adoption.

Bonne Terre Pound

573-358-3513

A cat, gender unknown, is about 2 years and scared being in the pound. It’s available now for adoption.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published, and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

