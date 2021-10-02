Three pound pups, 17 pound cats seek forever homes

Five cats at the Desloge Pound; two dogs and eight cats at the Farmington Pound; a dog at the Bonne Terre Pound; and four cats at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.

Desloge

300 N. Lincoln

Officer Memhardt – 573-431-3700/573-431-1463

URGENT! Four tabby males, approximately 4 months old, are friendly and available now for adoption.

URGENT! A silver tabby male and gray female cat with white feet, are about 4 months old and available now for adoption.

Farmington

1650 Vargo Road

Officer Boyd – 573-631-9521

Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

Female mixed breed dog is 1.5 years old. This sweet little girl is friendly, good with kids, partially housebroken and knows some commands. She is looking for a loving forever home. She is available now for adoption.

Female pit bull mix is approximately 5 years old. She was picked up as a stray and is a friendly girl who obviously enjoys car rides. She is available now for adoption.