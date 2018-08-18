Two dogs and seven cats at the Farmington Pound; a dog and cat at the Park Hills Pound and 14 cats at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for.
Farmington Pound
573-747-1988
Female pit bull mix is approximately 2 years old. She was picked up near 517 North Franklin Street in Farmington.
Female lab mix is approximately 1-2 years old.
Orange and white cat may need a barn home. It was picked up in the 400 block of West Liberty.
Tabby cat is friendly.
Female black cat is friendly.
Female dilute calico cat may need a barn home. She was picked up in the 200 block of West Pine.
Male tabby cat is friendly. He was picked up at Stonebridge Apartments.
Male gray cat is friendly. He was picked up at Stonebridge Apartments.
Gray cat is friendly and on stray hold through Aug. 14.
Park Hills Pound
573-431-3122
Male pit bull mix is 2-3 years old. The officer describes this pup as being very friendly.
Female orange and white kitten is 12 weeks old, very friendly and on stray hold through Aug. 15.
Fredericktown Pound
573-783-3660, Option 4
Female black cat is mom to three weaned kittens. She is very friendly, spayed and up to date on vaccinations.
Three tabby cats are about 3 months old and are all friendly.
Female tabby cat is mom to two weaned kittens. She is very friendly, spayed and up to date on vaccinations.
A black kitten and calico kitten are about 4 months old and both are friendly.
Female tabby kitten is 10 weeks old. She is shy, but friendly.
Male orange kitten is 3-4 months old and very friendly.
Two black kittens and two black and white kittens are very friendly.
Female calico kitten is 10 weeks old and very friendly.
To give owners the opportunity to claim them, dogs and cats are kept for seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and five days at the Desloge and Leadwood pounds. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay / neuter / vaccination commitment.
Contact other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.
Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.