Three pound pups and six cats need forever homes

A dog and cat at the Park Hills Pound; two dogs and three cats at the Farmington Pound; and two cats at the Fredericktown Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be cared for and loved.
Park Hills Pound
573-431-3122
Male lab mix is 1-3 years old. The officer reports that he is very friendly.
Male cat is 2-3 years old, very friendly and available for adoption now.
Farmington Pound
573-747-1988
Male dog is approximately a year old. This little guy has adorable ears and a sweet smile.
Male cattle dog mix is 3-4 years old. He has been at animal control for a month now. He really needs a forever home.
Three feral cats, gender unknown, are 6-9 months old, need a barn home and are available now for adoption.
Fredericktown Pound
573-783-3660, Option 4
Female cat is 1-2 years, friendly, spayed and fully vetted. She wants to be an only cat and is available for adoption now.
Male cat is 5-8 years old, neutered, declawed, friendly and fully vetted. He is available now for adoption.
Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds; and at least five days at the Desloge and Leadwood Pounds to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.
Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.
Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published, and animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.
