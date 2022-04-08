 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three pound pups at pound seek loving forever homes

Three dogs at the Park Hills Pound are seeking their owners or new homes where they can be loved and cared for:

Male mixed breed dog. The animal control officer reports that this guy is very friendly!

Male Australian Cattle Dog, is approximately a year old. This handsome Heeler loves people and gets along well with other dogs.

Male mixed breed dog is a little cutie found as a stray at Mineral Area College. He loves people and other dogs.

Park Hills Animal Control, located at 65 Sports Complex Road, is open from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. The animal control officer can be reached at 573-431-3577.

Dogs and cats remain for at least seven days at the Park Hills and Farmington pounds, and at least five days at the Desloge Pound to allow owners the opportunity to claim them. After that, they are eligible for adoption or euthanasia. There are no adoption fees, but rescuers are required by the Missouri Department of Agriculture to sign a spay/neuter/vaccination commitment.

Contact any other pounds listed for their adoption policies and fees.

Sometimes space does not allow for every pound pup photo to be published. Animals not featured in this story may also be available for adoption.

